Norwin softball standout Bailee Bertani chooses Robert Morris

By:

Saturday, October 26, 2019 | 6:16 PM

Norwin’s Bailee Bertani hits a two-run double in front of Bethel Park catcher Shayna Postler during the second inning of their WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinal Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Gateway High School.

Bailee Bertani said she always dreamed of playing softball at the Division I level.

“It’s been the goal ever since I was little,” she said.

The Norwin junior will get a chance to make a dream come true. Bertani announced last week she decided to play at Robert Morris.

“The moment felt so surreal,” she said of her verbal commitment. “It’s been something I’ve worked toward my whole life, and now that it’s happened, it’s the greatest feeling ever.”

She also had an offer from Colgate and said she has been in contact with Connecticut and Binghamton.

I’m so unbelievably blessed to announce that I have verbally committed to Robert Morris University to continue my academic career while playing division 1 softball. Thank you to everyone that’s been in my corner since day one! Go colonials????❤️ pic.twitter.com/m85xqp8cxb — Bailee Bertani (@baileebertani11) October 25, 2019

Bertani, who plays for Team Pennsylvania fast pitch, was recruited as a catcher but played right field last season for Norwin, which went 13-8 and reached the WPIAL Class 6A semifinals.

She hit .408 last season with a team-high 28 RBIs. She had 29 hits, tied for second on the team, with five doubles, two triples, four home runs and 22 runs.

“I absolutely love the coaching staff and the way coach (Jexx) Varner is running things,” Bertani said. “I love the vision they have for the future and the program. It feels like home. I couldn’t be more excited for my future there.”

Bertani said her mother graduated from Robert Morris.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Norwin