Norwin softball standout Snowberger commits to Holy Cross

By:

Sunday, November 6, 2022 | 6:51 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Bailey Snowberger celebrates a bunt single against North Allegheny in the fourth inning Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Norwin Middle School .

Bailey Snowberger likes to work in silence.

Take a random week night at Norwin High School. There is an event going on at Knights Stadium, and Snowberger is running hill sprints up to the middle school, hustling up and down the stadium bleachers and cooling off around the parking lot.

Softball season is months away, yet she is training like pitchers and catchers report tomorrow.

She also kept her recruiting a secret, until now.

“I have always been taught that the work put in while no one was watching was what really mattered and was what built character,” Snowberger said. “I appreciated all of the interest from the coaches and programs that offered me, but this was also my journey to my dream. I felt that it was right to share that info with those who were closest to me, and not put it publicly. Once I found my perfect fit like I did, then I could let everyone else know.”

Snowberger, a standout shortstop for Norwin, will continue her playing career at Division I Holy Cross of the Patriot League.

Her hard work is paying off, that of which people see or don’t see.

“The phrase blood, sweat and tears really comes into play here,” she said. “Whether it was lifting, sprints and conditioning, defensive work, hitting, etc., I have really devoted my time every day into taking myself to the next level on the field and as a person. I definitely would say I have sacrificed a lot that kids my age wouldn’t even think of, and even though it is mentally and physically exhausting sometimes, putting in the endless hours of work has paid off into making my dream come true.”

Snowberger batted a team-best .448 last season and also led the Lady Knights in hits (26), runs (18) and stolen bases (12).

She overcame a dislocated knee last basketball season to return to top form for softball.

”The work doesn’t stop now,” she said. “Now it’s just starting for my next dream to come true.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Norwin