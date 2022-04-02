Norwin sports notebook: Mumpower makes volleyball list

Norwin senior Luke Mumpower was one of three WPIAL players selected as the Class 3A player of the week by the Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association.

Norwin was ranked No. 5 in the classification in the second coaches poll of the season.

Tough opener

The Norwin baseball team opened the season with a 10-6 loss to rival Penn-Trafford in bitter-cold conditions March 25.

The Knights issued an uncharacteristic 15 walks to the Warriors.

Norwin outhit Penn-Trafford, 9-6, but could not overcome the control issues.

“It’s a disappointing start to the season,” Norwin coach Mike Liebdzinski said. “It’s hard to win when you walk 15 guys. Conditions were, obviously, challenging, but that is no excuse. We need to be better.”

Senior catcher Ty Stecko was a bright spot for the Knights as he went 3 for 4 with a double and solo home run. He homered twice in the preseason.

Tennis loses

The Norwin boys tennis team suffered its first loss of the season when it fell to Central Catholic, 4-1.

The Knights’ lone win came at No. 1 doubles as Mitch Kenney and Nicholas Cormas defeated Yosei Fukasaku and Jake Pistolesi, 6-2, 6-4.

College scene

Updates on Norwin graduates playing in college:

Baseball

Seton Hill: Junior infielder Owen Sabol was leading the Griffins (15-4-1) with a .386 batting average, 27 hits, nine doubles and was tied with 14 RBIs.

Softball

Robert Morris: In the second game of the doubleheader sweep of UIC, freshman Bailee Bertani scored a run in a 13-7 victory.

Saint Vincent: The hottest team in the PAC ran its winning streak to 10 with a doubleheader sweep of Pitt-Greensburg.

The Bearcats (10-0) saw sophomore Leah Yoder go 3 for 4 with two doubles in a 10-3 win in Game 1.

In the second game, an 8-0 shutout, sophomore Alexandra Dillner joined her with two RBIs apiece. Dillner was later named the PAC Hitter of the Week.

Men’s volleyball

Thiel: Freshman JC Govannucci put down seven kills as the Tomcats defeated Saint Vincent, 3-1.

Men’s tennis

Pitt-Greensburg: The doubles team of junior Turner Price (Penn-Trafford) and freshman Deven Summers (Norwin) won to pace UPG (3-5) to a 6-3 win over Mt. Aloysius in AMCC play.

Women’s tennis

Cincinnati: Redshirt junior Maria Santilli has a 3-1 record so far this season for the Bearcats, including a 2-1 mark at No. 3 singles.

She was 6-7 playing in the No. 3 spot last season.

