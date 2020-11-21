Norwin Star high school notebook: Athletes in wide array of sports sign letters of intent

By:

Saturday, November 21, 2020 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin pitcher Jake Bazala signed with Mercyhurst.

At the start of the NCAA signing period, Norwin had an abundance of college signees who will further their athletic careers in various sports and at various college levels.

Twenty-seven athletes made their commitments official in 12 sports.

In soccer, Anna Durmis (William & Mary), Maddy Rose (Duquesne), Kennedy Soliday (Virginia Wesleyan), Lauren Hall (Chatham) and Sydney Willig (Geneva) signed.

In baseball, Alex Gabauer (Penn), Jayden Walker (Mercyhurst), Justin Turcovski (Pitt-Johnstown), Jake Bazala (Mercyhurst), Landon DiBeradin (Mercyhurst) and Eric Chorba (Longwood) committed.

In volleyball, it was Brooke Gast (Shenandoah) and Abigail Lichtenfels (Shenandoah), in field hockey Natalie Diven (Seton Hill) and Carly Kubacka (Seton Hill), in swimming Lizzie Smeltzer (St. Francis) and Seth Baiardi (IUP), and in track and field Aleksandra Brozeski (Slippery Rock) and Megan Barry (Waynesburg).

Sal Cerilli (Pitt-Johnstown, golf), John Altieri (Clarion, wrestling), Danielle Rosso (West Liberty, basketball), Emilie Nelson (Baylor, acrobatics/tumbling), Hanna Geissler (Mt. Aloysius, lacrosse) and Bailee Bertani (Robert Morris, softball) also signed.

Jubert competes

Norwin senior Alex Jubert ran in the 2020 XC Town Meet of Champions on Nov. 15 at LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Ind. Jubert finished 14th in the White Race, 33rd overall, with a time of 16 minutes, 43.6 seconds.

He was fifth in the WPIAL Class AAA race this season with a time of 16 minutes, 21 seconds and qualified for the PIAA championship.

Ash All-WPIAL

Norwin senior soccer player Brendan Ash was named an All-WPIAL selection in Class 4A. The key forward missed a few games with a foot injury but came back strong and helped lead the Knights to the WPIAL semifinals, where they dropped a 5-1 decision to Seneca Valley.

The Knights finished 11-1-2. The semifinal appearance was their second in three years.

Field hockey stars

A pair of Norwin girls were named to the WPIAL Class AAA all-star team. They are Kubacka, a senior midfielder, and Karlie Pavlic, a senior forward.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Norwin