Norwin Star notebook: Adam Bilinsky springs into action on hardwood

Saturday, December 4, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Adam Bilinsky (1) has improved his vertical leap.

Adam Bilinsky can fly.

He proved it during AAU basketball season in social media videos that showed him slam-dunking over defenders with ease.

Adam Bilinsky T O O K O F F ???????? (@AdamBilinsky) @MasonElite2023 pic.twitter.com/aZpLiVaBj8 — Prospect Media (@prospectmedia_) July 13, 2021

But the Norwin junior’s newfound leaping ability didn’t just happen overnight. He worked at it.

Let’s just say when the covid pandemic sealed people indoors last year, Bilinsky got a jump on his game in the weight room.

“I was at my friend (Ryan Edwards’) house, and I dunked for the first time,” Bilinsky said. “It was pretty cool. I had been working out and getting stronger. I was working on my legs a few times a week.”

He had encouragement from his father, Allan, and his grandfather, “Bo.”

“My pap really pushed me to work out every day,” Adam Bilinsky said. “He’s a big reason why I can do what I do.

“I hope to get some dunks this year in games.”

Bilinsky is a player to watch this season for the Knights, now under the leadership of former West Mifflin coach Lance Maha. Highlight dunks might be a regular thing for the 6-foot-3 guard, who has been given a nickname by a member of the media.

“Springs” Bilinsky displayed one- and two-handed jams both on fast breaks and in the lane. But he is far from one-dimensional as he continues to develop other skills.

He came back from an ankle injury he sustained in a summer league to lead the Knights early in the season. Norwin was set to open the season at the St. Joseph Tournament in Natrona Heights.

“Adam is just a good, all-around player,” Maha said. “He guards well, he rebounds, and he gets to the rim. I like his game.”

Bilinsky has growing Division II interest. He has an offer from Pitt-Johnstown, where his brother, Ty, is a freshman guard. West Liberty also is interested.

Goal-oriented

Norwin hockey was second in PIHL Class A in goals with 47, just three behind Fox Chapel, which had played two more games.

The Southeast Division-leading Knights (6-1) had a four-game winning streak halted with a 7-6 loss to Chartiers Valley in overtime, part of a recent three-point week. Their other loss — to North Hills — also was by one goal (5-4).

Norwin was two points ahead of Kiski in the standings.

Senior defenseman Jake Meier was leading balanced Norwin in scoring with 14 points (6 goals, 8 assists), while senior forward Logan Fear had 13 points (8-5), senior forward Ty Shigo 12 (6-6) and sophomore forward Mario Cavallaro 11 (7-4).

Recruiting

A pair of Norwin football players have opportunities to play at the next level. Senior lineman Jacob Young picked up a scholarship offer from Division II West Liberty, while senior Nate Kadosh-Harris was offered a spot at Division III Grove City.

Norwin college scene

• St. Joseph’s women’s basketball player Alayna Gribble had 12 points, including three 3-pointers, but the Hawks fell to Ball State, 73-67. Gribble, a grad guard who also played at Pitt, was averaging 8.6 points, second on the team, to go with 5.1 rebounds, and had made a team-high 11 3-pointers. Her 30.1 minutes also were leading the Hawks.

• Sophomore guard Olivia Gribble was averaging 6.8 points over five games, all starts, with Division III Marietta.

