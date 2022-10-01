Norwin notebook: Boys soccer team speeds up after slow start

Saturday, October 1, 2022 | 11:01 AM

The Norwin boys soccer team is all about streaks this season.

The Knights lost three in a row early on but quickly recovered to win five in a row and climb back into the WPIAL playoff race in Section 2-4A.

Not that the Knights ever considered themselves “out” of it.

Norwin ran off wins against Hempfield (11-0), Baldwin (2-1), Mt. Lebanon (2-1), Upper St. Clair (1-0), Allderdice (3-1), and Penn-Trafford (2-1) to move to 7-4 overall and 5-3 in section.

The Upper St. Clair and Penn-Trafford wins were about excitement, the Allderdice win about revenge.

Against USC, Owen Christopher scored with 25 seconds remaining on a helper from Jackson Sirianni, and Anthony Scalise made four tough saves in net to propel the Knights.

Christopher and Scalise had sat out the previous game with minor injuries.

Allderdice had beaten the Knights in the section opener, 3-2.

Luke Halberg netted both goals against Penn-Trafford, including the game-winner in overtime.

Robb moves on

Freshman Adalena Robb qualified for the WPIAL individual golf championship on her first try.

Robb shot 91 — one stroke inside the target score to advance — to tie for fifth at the Section 3-3A tournament at Greensburg Country Club.

She moved on to play in the new-look 36-hole final, which was played this year over a week and at two different courses, with cumulative scoring.

The first 18 holes were set for Sept. 26 at Youghiogheny Country Club near McKeesport.

Running the show

Norwin’s boys and girls cross country teams improved to 4-0 with victories in a tri-meet against Derry and Penn-Trafford.

Annie Czajkowski finished second in the girls race with a time of 21 minutes, 31 seconds. Norwin had eight of the top 10 finishers.

For the boys, Andres Breauchy was second in 18:39. Norwin took six of the first seven places.

Norwin is gearing up for the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Championship Oct. 12 at Westmoreland County Community College.

Both Norwin teams also had success at the Blue Devil Invitational at Buhl Park in Sharon. The girls had 52 points to win the 22-team meet, while the boys won with 72 points to top 28 others.

Net gains

After four straight losses to open the season, the Norwin girls volleyball team won three in a row as the season neared its midway point. The Lady Knights defeated North Hills (3-0), Hempfield (3-1) and Fox Chapel (3-0).

Double trouble

The WPIAL girls tennis doubles section tournaments were set for Sept. 28-29 around the district. Norwin was set to compete in the Section 1-3A tournament.

The top four teams in each section advanced to the WPIAL finals set for Oct. 5-6 at Bethel Park (3A) and North Allegheny (2A).

