Norwin Star notebook: Triple jumper puts a bow on high school career

Saturday, June 12, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Submitted Norwin senior John Giansante

For John Giansante, it is all about rhythm.

From his pre-event routine in the triple jump, to his preparation for playing the violin at a musical competition, he has a purposeful focus.

The senior from Norwin is taking his duality to the college level. He will compete for the Seton Hill track and field team but also has been accepted into the university’s Sinfonia, a chamber orchestra educational ensemble.

Giansante is a Pennsylvania Music Education Association all-district violinist.

He recently competed in the triple jump at the PIAA Class AAA Championships in Shippensburg after placing third in the WPIAL with a mark of 43 feet, 0.25 inches.

A jumper for the past six years, he was one of three Norwin jumpers to make states.

Giansante, the fraternal twin brother of Norwin football standout Anthony Giansante, has played the violin for nine years.

He said track and violin are two separate worlds.

“Although the music can be enjoyable and a relief from some things, when I go into track competitions, the music doesn’t even cross my mind,” he said. “All I think about is what I can do to perform my best.”

Giansante plans to pursue a career in graphic design or cybersecurity but is leaving the door propped open for a potential music career.

He has performed in music competitions and shows at school and has done solo recitals with his private teacher. But even those spotlit moments could not quite compare to competing at the state track meet.

“Both can make me a little nervous in the moment,” he said. “However, the adrenaline from competing at the state track meet is something that I don’t get when playing violin.”

Bronze at states

Norwin senior Brooke Alexander had the best showing for the Knights at the PIAA Track and Field Championships in Shippensburg. She finished third with a throw of 36 feet, 7 inches.

Matijevic back in form

Norwin alum JJ Matijevic is off to a fast start with minor league baseball back in full swing.

Through 20 games, the former Arizona star and current Houston Astros prospect had six home runs, 14 RBIs and 11 runs scored for the Corpus Christi Hooks, the Astros’ Double-A affiliate. He was batting .253.

After three years in Single-A, Matijevic, 25, moved up to Double-A in 2019. In 258 career minor league games, he had a .256 average with 46 homers and 144 RBIs.

Other local updates from the minors:

• Max McDowell moved to the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (New York Yankees) after starting the year in Double-A.

• Connor Perry was 3 for 12 with a RBI early on for the Lakeland Flying Tigers (Low-A, Detroit Tigers).

• Pitcher Tommy Shirley was 1-0 with 12 strikeouts over 8 1/3 innings for the Lancaster Barnstormers of the independent Atlantic League.

Norwin camp

The Norwin Girls Youth Basketball Association is offering registration from June 14-July 24. Games and practices will be at Irwin Park. Open to Norwin residents only. Cost: Grades K-12, $80; Grades 3-8, $120. There is a $10 discount for registration prior to July 5. Contact: norwingyba@gmail.com.

