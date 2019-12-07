Norwin swim team welcomes back PIAA qualifier Ethan Tulenko

Saturday, December 7, 2019 | 10:25 AM

After sitting out last season to compete for his USA Swimming club, Norwin senior Ethan Tulenko has returned to the Knights.

Tulenko, 17, placed sixth in the 50-yard freestyle (21.53 seconds) in the 2018 WPIAL Class AAA championship meet. He qualified for the PIAA meet.

Norwin coach Doug Watson said Tulenko will be a leader.

“I’m looking for great things from Ethan,” Watson said. “He hasn’t decided on which events he wants to focus on other than the 50 free.

“He should be able to choose from multiple events at WPIALs. He should be a factor in several.”

Tulenko looks forward to a successful season. The Knights kick things off Dec. 12.

“Besides placing at WPIALs and competing at states, my goal would be to break some of the school records,” Tulenko said.

“I’m excited to see how well the team does and hope to instill my love for swimming in my teammates and encourage them.”

The Knights had no one qualify for the WPIAL championship last season. In 2018, they placed 20th.

The 6-foot-1 Tulenko plans to walk on at George Washington next season.

He gave a verbal commitment to the Colonials, the three-time reigning Atlantic 10 champions, on Nov. 19.

He plans to study biology/chemistry and become a physician.

“George Washington provides a great opportunity for internships and research, with a medical school,” Tulenko said. “I looked at a lot of other (Division I) and a few D-III schools.

“I tried to visit both smaller and larger schools, as well (as) suburban vs. urban, to figure out what was the best fit.”

Watson said Tulenko made a great choice in the Washington, D.C. school.

Jim Skirboll, Tulenko’s coach with Racer X Aquatics, expects Tulenko to do well there.

“He’s a hard worker,” Skirboll said.

