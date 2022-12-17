Norwin swim teams excited to dive back into home pool

Saturday, December 17, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Submitted | CJ’s Photography The 2022-23 Norwin swimming and diving team

With a renovated pool, the water seems to have added sparkle at Norwin.

The teams hope to have a similar shine this season.

The new digs include a scoreboard, deck, blocks, lighting and more, all changes that have rejuvenated teams that waited patiently for the project’s long-awaited completion.

“The renovations are awesome,” Norwin coach Doug Watson said. “I’m hoping for some fast swims in the pool. I love the new scoreboard and lighting the most. The pool really needed updated, so the team is excited.”

While the Knights can compete at home again as opposed to traveling by bus to and from East Allegheny daily to use that district’s pool, the teams are generally smaller than usual.

Both teams finished 8-3 last season.

“Our biggest problem is depth,” Watson said. “We have very small teams with the pool being closed for so long for renovations.”

Anna Little returns after qualifying for the PIAA championships last year in the 100-yard breaststroke. She also could contened in the 200 individual medley.

Watson said he also is expecting big things from Chloe Black, a WPIAL postseason qualifier in the 100 backstroke.

Other girls to watch include Jackie Chen, Madison Fleming, Emily Arendas, Rosie Gaydos and Julia Walko.

Nathan Kostrobala is back on the boys side as a returning WPIAL qualifier in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.

Noah Mulac (500 free, 100 back), Nicholas Cormas (50 free, 100 free), and Connor Lydon (100 fly) are other key swimmers in the lineup. They comprise several promising relays.

“Hopefully, we can increase numbers in the next few years,” Watson said. “I expect us to be competitive in every meet.

“These are a great group of kids who work hard. I am looking forward to the season to see what they can do.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

