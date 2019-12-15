Norwin swimmers encouraged by fast start

Sunday, December 15, 2019 | 11:48 AM

Shock Sports Photography The Norwin swim team opens Section 1-AAA action in January.

Thanks to a new workout regimen, the Norwin swimming teams are off to encouraging starts.

Second-year oach Doug Watson said four individuals and two relays qualified for the WPIAL Class AAA championships in a recent nonsection meet against Franklin Regional.

“Our lineup wasn’t our best,” Watson said. “We wanted to see what our kids could do in their off events, time-wise, as it was exhibition.

“They proved to us they are right on track for a fast season.”

The boys received a boost when seniors Ethan Tulenko and Phong Tran returned after missing last season.

Tulenko, who plans to walk on at George Washington next season, placed sixth in the 50-yard freestyle in the 2018 WPIAL championship.

Tulenko is excited to contribute to relays, two of which (200 freestyle and 400 freestyle) he said he qualified for WPIALs in the first meet.

“I see a lot of potential, especially with some of the younger swimmers,” he said.

Watson expects two returning swimmers, senior Austin Livsey and junior Seth Baiardi, to be among WPIAL individual qualifiers.

Watson said freshmen Nathan Kostrobala and Nicholas Cormas are strong additions.

For the girls, juniors Jordan Kutchak and Elizabeth Smeltzer and sophomore Berna Zukina returned after competing individually in the WPIAL championship.

Junior Sarah Todaro and sophomores Jordyn Heggen and Victoria Heffelfinger are close to making cuts.

Riley Pratt is a promising freshman.

“Our goal is to finish with a winning record in our section, for both the boys and girls,” Watson said. “We are going to have great competition with (Penn-Trafford) and Hempfield, but we are looking forward to it.”

Senior Alaina Gettemy said practices are getting the Knights into good shape.

“They’re building stamina,” she said.

The Knights are scheduled to kick off Section 1-AAA action in January.

