Norwin track teams ready to put in work, compete for championships

Saturday, April 8, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Ashley Laukus ties for first place in the girls high jump during the Wildcat Invitational last season.

In the last five years, the Norwin track and field teams have a combined record of 47-3 with nine section titles between them.

The girls have won five straight section championships.

Another spring season is here, and Norwin again expects to compete with the top teams — with a caveat.

“There are a lot of teams right now that have the talent to win the WPIAL,” Norwin coach Tim Van Horn said. “Our boys and girls know it will take everything that we have to get another chance at it.

“Our athletes understand that no one is just going to roll over and that they need to bring it every day and get after it.”

Van Horn said both teams should have depth in a number of events.

“I believe it will help us stay fresh,” he said. “We also have a good bit of experience on both sides. We will really be counting on some veteran athletes to step up each meet for us.”

Norwin has at least one meet circled on its section schedule — April 13 when a Westmoreland County power comes to town.

“Our section has a lot of talented athletes this year, and this may be the strongest Hempfield teams we have seen,” Van Horn said. “They put together an awesome indoor season, and we know that will be a dogfight against them. It will take a total team effort to have a chance at the section again this season.”

The Norwin girls feature Ashley Laukus, who was second in the WPIAL 3A high jump last year, along with Bella Brozeski (fifth, 300 hurdles), Kendall Berger (seventh, javelin), Hannah Shaw (eighth, pole vault), and the 3,200-meter relay (fifth).

Shaw is a Northeastern commit.

The boys have field talent in Anthony Petrulo (eighth, shot put), and Nick Puskar (eighth, pole vault).

Other girls to watch include Brandi Brozeski (hurdles, jumps), Casey Colcombe (hurdles/jumps), Bella Furno (800, 1,600), Rosemary Gaydos (distance), Lexi Heller (javelin), Emma Jiancristoforo (800, 1,600), Nataiah Robertson-Dutrieuille (sprints, jumps, relays) and Mel Schmidt (sprints, relays).

Other top boys are Andy Breauchy (distance), Luke Denny (200, 400), Trey Huha (sprints, jumps), Isaiah Kline (jumps), Collin Gunzberger (100, jumps), Nick Legnine (sprints), Ryan Schiller (hurdles, 400) and Noah Wilson (distance).

Back to that depth, some newcomers who could score points for the girls include Savannah Schneck (throws), LaNyia Davis (throws), Alex Oestreich (sprints) and Annie Czajkowski (distance).

Similar roles for the boys could belong to, Joe Cramer (sprints), Jeremiah Francis (hurdles), Callum Turner (throws) and Enzo Jiancristoforo (distance).

“The WPIAL is loaded on both sides,” Van Horn said. “Our boys and girls are up for the challenge and we are excited to see them start competing.”

