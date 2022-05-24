Norwin’s Aaron Schmook commits to Kent State

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 | 1:55 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Aaron Schmook wins the boys javelin during the WPIAL Class 3A team track and field championships Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at West Mifflin High School.

Aaron Schmook did not set out to commit the week of the PIAA track and field championships.

But in a sport that prides itself on timing and separation, his decision seems appropriate all the same.

The senior from Norwin has accepted a partial scholarship to throw the javelin at Kent State of the NCAA Division I Mid-American Conference.

“I had my schools narrowed down, and I picked the best fit for me,” Schmook said. “The campus was a great fit for me. It is close enough to home, and I had an amazing overall feeling while on campus.”

Schmook, who holds the Norwin javelin record of 198 feet, 3 inches, also had offers from Youngstown State, Duquesne and Slippery Rock.

He has finished first in every dual meet and invitational he’s competed in this season, bringing home wins at the Wildcat and Butler invitationals.

The offer from Kent State landed on his doorstep in early May.

“I see myself fitting into their program very well,” Schmook said of Kent State. “Coach (Nathan) Fanger is a great coach and a great person. With his coaching, I could see myself really excelling at the next level.”

Schmook, whose goal is to hit 200 feet by season’s end, finished second in WPIAL Class 3A this season, just behind teammate Cody Scherle. Both will be throwing at the state meet this weekend at Shippensburg University.

He is in search of his first state title.

“It’s a great feeling to commit to a school where I can get the best of both worlds: a great education and D-1 athletics,” Schmook said.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

