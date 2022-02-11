Norwin’s Brianna Zajicek sinks near 70-foot buzzer-beater

By:

Friday, February 11, 2022 | 3:39 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Brianna Zajicek brings the ball upcourt past North Allegheny’s Jasmine Timmerson during their game on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Norwin High School

Brianna Zajicek moved to point guard this season, so she has a different perspective on the game and new decisions to make.

As she dribbled up the floor Thursday night at Penn-Trafford with the third-quarter clock ticking down to single digits, she made some magic happen.

“I was trying to advance the ball as far as I could in 4 seconds, or look for a passing opportunity to one of my teammates ahead,” the senior said. “But everyone was covered, and Maura (Suman) was right on me playing defense.”

Instead, Bri made an incredible 3.

About 20 feet from the halfcourt line, just over the opposing 3-point line, she reared back like she was going to chuck a football deep and launched.

Swish.

@briannazajicek to beat the Q3 horn!! pic.twitter.com/SETLVoPiQp — Bruins 2022 17U UAA Rise (@BruinsAAU2020) February 11, 2022

INSANE half court shot made by senior Brianna Zajicek at last night’s game against Penn Trafford. @norwin_gbb @briannazajicek pic.twitter.com/J2tKprR87o — Norwin Newspaper (@knightkrier) February 11, 2022

Now the quarterback of the offense, Zajicek conjured some Jack Salopek arm strength and delivered from nearly 70 feet to beat the buzzer.

“I looked at the clock and saw about 1 second left so I thought that I might as well try and get a shot off,” she said. “Lucky enough, it went in. I have never practiced a shot like that one but I do practice throwing long stretch passes, so that helped.”

$20 if you do it again lol — Maura Suman (@MauraSuman) February 11, 2022

The impressive heave gave Norwin a 34-21 cushion heading to the fourth, but Penn-Trafford found its rhythm on both ends of the floor and rallied for a 37-36 win in Section 1-6A.

Zajicek, an Alderson Broaddus commit, is rounding out her backcourt skills as she builds toward college.

Her halfcourt skills aren’t bad, either.

“When the ball left my hand I didn’t think it was going in,” she said. “To me, it looked like it was going to be short of the hoop. But when it went in I was surprised and it was a really cool feeling.”

The teams and fans were stunned when the shot went down.

“What a shot,” Penn-Trafford coach John Giannikas said. “This game had a little of everything. Back-and-forth play, good defense, 75-foot shots. People got their money’s worth tonight.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Norwin