Norwin’s Ethan Tulenko breaks meet record at WCCAs

Friday, January 31, 2020 | 5:14 PM

Norwin senior swimmer Ethan Tulenko went into the Westmoreland County Coaches Association championship Jan. 25 expecting to set a meet record, and he did.

Tulenko came in first in the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 41.81 seconds, close to three seconds faster than the pace set by Hempfield’s Zack Rulli (1:44.28) in 2017.

“I am happy with how I did, considering this was a midseason meet we didn’t rest or taper for,” said Tulenko, who plans to compete for George Washington next season. “It was a good opportunity to get a feel of where we are as we get ready for (the WPIAL Class AAA championship in late February).

“I was pleased with breaking the 200 free record, as well as achieving a personal-best time in the 50 free.”

Tulenko (21.01) placed second in the 50 freestyle.

Norwin coach Doug Watson said the Knights would work hard the next two to three weeks before tapering.

Tulenko was one of two Knight boys to earn a gold medal individually.

Senior Phong Tran (2:00.34) was first in the 200 IM.

In addition, Tulenko and Tran competed with freshman Nathan Kostrobala and senior Austin Livsey on the 200 medley relay team (1:40.20) that won. On the girls side, junior Jordan Kutchak (200 freestyle, 1:57.65) earned Norwin’s only gold medal.

Two days after the meet, Tran inked a celebratory signing form marking his commitment to compete for Stevens Institute of Technology next season.

Tran said he liked the Division III school in Hoboken, N.J., because of its course offerings and location, as well as the team and coaches. He plans to study mechanical engineering.

Watson believes Tran will do great with the Ducks.

“(He is) smart, has a great family and has his head on straight,” Watson said.

