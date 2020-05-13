Norwin’s Federovich goes extra mile for charity

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 | 11:18 PM

Matt Federovich competed in a variety of events for the Norwin track team. Norwin senior Matt Federovich will attend Bucknell in the fall. Previous Next

Challenge accepted.

Matt Federovich set out to run a mile every hour for 24 hours as part of a web challenge. But when the Norwin senior was approaching mile No. 20, he became tired and sore.

That’s when the standout track athlete and soccer player received some helpful advice from his mother. What started as a pick-me-up meant to rally Federovich for the final five miles became a fundraiser for unwell children.

“She said that whenever things get tough to push through and to think about the kids at Children’s Hospital that are sick and struggling,” Federovich said. “Do it for the kids who can’t go through and do these challenges.”

Federovich decided to make a challenge of his own to followers through a GoFundMe page. The Bucknell track recruit is accepting donations for his 24-mile jaunt with all of the money going to the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation.

His goal started at $500 but he was up to $630 by late Tuesday night. He had 29 donors in just less than four hours.

“If anybody wants to some run with me and spread the word, please do,” Federovich said on a YouTube video on the web page.

Federovich, about to finish his final three miles, said the cause is his best motivation. He said he did not sleep for about 30 hours and he pushed through.

“I wanted to finish it for the kids while hopefully raising some money for them as well,” he said. “I didn’t sleep because I was scared I wouldn’t wake up to keep going. I want to make sure I finish strong. I’m super-excited that I raised so much money already.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

