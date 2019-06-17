Norwin’s Jayla Wehner grabs first D-I offer
By: Bill Beckner Jr.
Monday, June 17, 2019 | 3:47 PM
Norwin basketball standout Jayla Wehner has her first Division I scholarship offer. It probably won’t be her last.
Wehner, a 5-foot-6 point guard who will be a senior in the fall, was offered by Western Carolina after taking an unofficial visit to the school over the weekend.
A key backcourt player in the Western PA Bruins AAU organization, Wehner helped lead Norwin (23-3) to the WPIAL Class 6A semifinals and PIAA quarterfinals last season, averaging 7.7 points, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals.
Western Carolina competes in the Southern Conference.
Wehner’s mother, Joan, played college basketball at Duquesne. She is a McKeesport graduate.
very thankful to receive an offer from @CoachHKearney & @CoachDarcieV at @CatamountWBB !! had a great weekend ! @WPABruinsAAU @WpaBruins2020 pic.twitter.com/vG4q8CCOfq
— Jayla Wehner (@WehnerJayla) June 17, 2019
@WPABruinsAAU 2020 PG Jayla Wehner picks up an offer from @CatamountWBB – Congratulations @WehnerJayla #BruinsNation #BusinessIsStillBoomin #WhoDoYouPlay4 pic.twitter.com/FEYvoxrKi4
— WPABruinsAAU (@WPABruinsAAU) June 17, 2019
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
Tags: Norwin
- Loading...