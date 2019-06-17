Norwin’s Jayla Wehner grabs first D-I offer

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Monday, June 17, 2019 | 3:47 PM

Norwin’s Jayla Wehner drives to the basket to score past Altoona’s Caranda Perea (24) during their PIAA Class 6A first round state playoff game Friday, Mar. 8, 2019, at Hollidaysburg High School.

Norwin basketball standout Jayla Wehner has her first Division I scholarship offer. It probably won’t be her last.

Wehner, a 5-foot-6 point guard who will be a senior in the fall, was offered by Western Carolina after taking an unofficial visit to the school over the weekend.

A key backcourt player in the Western PA Bruins AAU organization, Wehner helped lead Norwin (23-3) to the WPIAL Class 6A semifinals and PIAA quarterfinals last season, averaging 7.7 points, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals.

Western Carolina competes in the Southern Conference.

Wehner’s mother, Joan, played college basketball at Duquesne. She is a McKeesport graduate.

