Norwin’s Jayla Wehner grabs first D-I offer

Monday, June 17, 2019 | 3:47 PM

Norwin basketball standout Jayla Wehner has her first Division I scholarship offer. It probably won’t be her last.

Wehner, a 5-foot-6 point guard who will be a senior in the fall, was offered by Western Carolina after taking an unofficial visit to the school over the weekend.

A key backcourt player in the Western PA Bruins AAU organization, Wehner helped lead Norwin (23-3) to the WPIAL Class 6A semifinals and PIAA quarterfinals last season, averaging 7.7 points, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals.

Western Carolina competes in the Southern Conference.

Wehner’s mother, Joan, played college basketball at Duquesne. She is a McKeesport graduate.

