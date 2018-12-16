Norwin’s Jayvon Thrift decommits from Youngstown State

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Sunday, December 16, 2018 | 3:06 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review, Norwin’s Jayvon Thrift reacts after a play on the field against Hempfield during WPIAL football Friday evening, Sept. 7, 2018 at Hempfield Area High School.

Jayvon Thrift is not a quarterback, but the senior from Norwin is calling an audible.

And he’s going into a hurry-up offense with the clock ticking.

Just three days from National Signing Day, the senior safety made a surprising revelation Sunday on social media that he is decommitting from Youngstown State.

Thrift is considering other offers, and his father, Jim, said a new plan could be announced Tuesday or Wednesday .

Jayvon Thrift (5-foot-11, 190 pounds), who became known for his jarring hits, also had strongly considered Indiana and Ohio. He initially had more offers from Pitt, West Virginia and Syracuse.

Thrift was expected to be part of a package deal to Youngstown with teammate Gianni Rizzo, a linebacker who remains committed to the Penguins. Both had planned to sign Wednesday morning at Norwin.

They still might, only with different programs.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

Tags: Norwin