Norwin’s Jiancristoforo will run for Robert Morris

By:

Sunday, January 22, 2023 | 4:04 PM

Submitted Norwin senior Emma Jiancristoforo

With a six-days-a-week running schedule that equates to about 40 miles, Emma Jiancristoforo is always on the move.

You can catch her running up and down the hills through her neighborhood or trekking the wooded trails of Bushy Run, BY Park or Yough.

The Norwin senior’s competitive career also is on the move. She announced a recent commitment to run track and cross country at Robert Morris of the Horizon League.

A middle- and long-distance runner, Jiancristoforo also considered La Salle, Allegheny, Chatham and Washington & Jefferson.

“As soon as I stepped onto RMU’s campus, I knew this was where I belonged,” she said. “The atmosphere was just what I wanted. Perfect class size, not too far from home, great business program, but most importantly, a welcoming and friendly coach and team.”

Jiancristoforo said becoming a Division I-caliber runner was a goal since she was in seventh grade.

“It’s nice to have finally accomplished this goal,” she said.

She plans to run the 800- and 1,500-meter races for the Colonials.

“My growth throughout the years will be a great measurement of my improvement,” Jiancristoforo said. “I am so blessed to be given this opportunity.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Norwin