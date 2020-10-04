Norwin’s Jubert wins first Bald Eagle Classic, which could be preview of WPIAL course

Sunday, October 4, 2020 | 9:57 PM

The WPIAL is expected to announce a new site for its cross country championships this week, and one of the sites being considered is White Oak Park.

If the WPIAL chooses White Oak Park, then the first Bald Eagle Cross Country Classic, hosted by the Baldwin and Serra Catholic programs, served as a great warm-up course for the teams that competed Saturday.

Norwin senior Alex Jubert certainly enjoyed running on the course, breezing to the title in Class AAA in a time of 15 minutes, 57.15 seconds. South Fayette senior Aaron Skerbetz was second (16:17.23).

Mt. Lebanon was the Class AAA team champion with 70 points.

In the Class AA boys race, Beaver senior Will Lamb edged Greensburg Salem senior Quintin Gatons. Lamb won with a time of 16:11.65.

Gatons paced Greensburg Salem to the team title with 42 points. He teamed up with senior Ethan Kelley (fourth), junior Charles Johnson (sixth), Jacob Smith (eighth) and Aaron Tressler (22nd).

Winchester Thurston won the Class A boys team title with 24 points. It was paced by a 1-2-3 finish by senior Patrick Malone (16:48.60), Gus Robinson (16:49.60) and Lance Nichols (16:51.71).

Greensburg Central Catholic freshman Nick Szekely placed sixth.

In the Class AAA girls race, freshmen ruled as three of the top five finishers were ninth-graders. Leading the way was Bethel Park’s Jenna Long (18:10.23), followed by Baldwin senior Gina Bolla in second, Pine-Richland junior Meredith Price in third and Fox Chapel freshmen Laura Carter and Clara Kelley in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Mt. Lebanon was the Class AAA girls champion with 77 points.

Brownsville sophomore Jolena Quarzo grabbed top honors in Class AA in a time of 18:21.51. Belle Vernon senior Grace Henderson was second, and Montour freshman Lakyn Schaltenbrand was third. Greensburg Salem junior Natalie DiCriscio was seventh.

The Montour girls won the Class AA title with 55 points.

Greensburg Central Catholic junior Corinn Brewer ran away with the Class A title in a time of 18:58.56. She was more than a minute faster than Winchester Thurston sophomore Cyd Kennard (20:05.83).

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart won the Class A team title with 42 points. Winchester Thurston was second with 50 points.

