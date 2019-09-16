Norwin’s Krevokuch lands FBS offer

Sunday, September 15, 2019 | 11:14 PM

Norwin tight end Tanner Krevokuch hauls in a a pass to score points against Penn Trafford in the championship game of the Westmoreland County Coaches Association 7on7 tournament on Thursday July 18, 2019 at Latrobe High School. Norwin defeated Penn Trafford 24-13.

Norwin football player Tanner Krevokuch has his first Division I-FBS scholarship offer.

Krevokuch, the Knights’ 6-foot-4, 205-pound tight end and middle linebacker, announced Sunday that Central Michigan has extended an offer.

“This offer means everything to me because it changes my life big time,” Krevokuch said. “It helps for other schools to see me and it helps my parents out financially, tremendously.”

He has been one of senior quarterback Jack Salopek’s targets this season. Salopek is a Western Michigan recruit.

Krevokuch has eight catches for 57 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, he has a team-best 31 tackles, one interception and three forced fumbles.

He caught 26 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns last season and

After a coach reached out to Krevokuch via social media, the school invited him to a game. After his visit to Central Michigan, the alma mater of Antonio Brown, he was offered.

Krevokuch said he is going to wait to see what other opportunities materialize before he makes a decision.

“Yes I am going to wait to see what else I could possibly get before committing too soon,” he said. “I’m still young as a junior so I still have a lot of time to decide.”

I’m extremely excited to have received my first offer from Central Michigan University! @CMU_Football pic.twitter.com/JM0wfr9Ey6 — Tanner Krevokuch (@KrevokuchTanner) September 15, 2019

