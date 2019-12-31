Norwin’s Kurtis Phipps happy with win, but not DQ finish, at Powerade

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 | 2:11 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Kurtis Phipps is slammed to the mat by opponent Nic Bouzakis of Wyoming Seminary in the 126 pound final at the Powerade Wrestling tournament Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Canon-McMillan High School. The slam was deemed illegal, the match stopped due to concussion risk and given to Phipps. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Athletic trainers perform a concussion check on Norwin wrestler Kurtis Phipps after an illegal slam on the mat by his opponent Nic Bouzakis of Wyoming Seminary in the 132-pound final at the Powerade Wrestling tournament Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Canon-McMillan High School. Previous Next

Norwin senior Kurtis Phipps was locked in a tight battle with Wyoming Seminary sophomore Nic Bouzakis in the 126-pound final Saturday at Powerade Tournament.

With the score tied 3-3, Phipps stood up to attempt an escape. Bouzakis decided the take Phipps back down to the mat, but he lifted him up to shoulder level and slammed Phipps down.

Phipps landed on his shoulder and neck area and Bouzakis was called for an illegal slam, which awarded Phipps a point.

After medical officials would not allow Phipps to continue, he was awarded the win, his third Powerade title, by disqualification.

“It sucks because I didn’t want to win this way,” Phipps said. “My head hurt, but I told them I was fine and I wanted to continue.”

Bouzakis and his coaches showed class by not protesting the call. The wrestlers shook hands and didn’t appear to have hard feelings.

“It’s wrestling. Sometimes things happen like that,” Phipps said. “”It’s awesome to be a three-time champion. I just wish I could have showed it.”

Southmoreland tournament

Greensburg Salem didn’t win the team title at the Southmoreland Holiday Classic, but the Golden Lions finishes with the most champions – three.

Corry was the team champion with 225 points and nine placewinners. Butler was second with 205 points, four finalists and two champions.

Greensburg Salem finished third with 186.5 points.

Winning titles for the Golden Lions were Ian Ewing (152), John Meyers (220) and heavyweight Bill McChesney.

Placewinners were Caleb Chismar (fourth, 195), Christian McChesney (eighth, 182), Cody Kaufman (third, 132), Colt Rubrecht (seventh, 138), Nico Williams (third, 126) and Trent Patrick (fourth, 220).

Meyers and Patrick competed in the 220-pound weight class for the second consecutive tournament. Both are expected to be at 220 this weekend at the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association tournament.

Patrick is on a weight-control plan so he can wrestle at 195 points for the individual tournaments at the end of the season.

Ligonier Valley had five placewinners. They were James Brown (seventh, 113), Josh Harbert (fifth, 106), Kyrie Miller (fifth, 160), Payton Matson (seventh, 152) and Ryan Harbert (second, 138).

The Rams finished 14th with 88.5 points.

Host Southmoreland finished with 86 points and four placewinners: Andrew Johnson (eighth, 132), Anthony Govern (sixth, 182), Josh Thomas (eighth, 160) and Nick Yeskey (fifth, 145).

Steve DeAugustino tournament

Brentsville, Va. edged out Pine-Richland for the team title, 223-211, at West Mifflin.

Pine-Richland’s winners were Anthony Ferraro (106), Robert Palmieri (120), Nate Lukez (145) and Cole Spencer (152).

West Mifflin finished third and had two champions: Tony Salopek (138) and Howard Congdon (195).

Yough also competed and had two placewinners – Shane Momyer (fourth, 106) and Glenn Christner (fifth, 170).

