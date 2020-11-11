Norwin’s Lacey Bernick, Katelyn Kauffman among those to sign with Pitt soccer

Wednesday, November 11, 2020 | 6:58 PM

Louis Raggiunti | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Katelyn Kauffman helped her team to a 63-11-2 record during her time there. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Katelyn Kauffman celebrates her goal during the second half against Fox Chapel on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Norwin. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Lacey Bernick works past Fox Chapel’s Britta Lagerquist during their game on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Norwin. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny goalkeeper Julianna Werner makes a save between Norwin’s Evelyn Moore (21) and Katelyn Kauffman, as Lacey Bernick looks on during their WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Norwin. Previous Next

Lacey Bernick and Katelyn Kauffman were a dynamic one-two punch for the Norwin girls soccer team.

Fast on the outside, nimble on possessions and often marked, the forward/midfielders drew college attention early in their careers as they helped the Knights remain a top-end team in WPIAL Class AAAA.

The All-WPIAL pair also will play college soccer together, and they confirmed their package deal to Pitt on Wednesday.

Pitt had a big influence on national letter of intent day locally as WPIAL athletes in all sports except for football could sign with colleges.

The Panthers landed local women’s talent in soccer, softball and volleyball.

“I couldn’t be more excited to get there and start playing at such a high level,” said Bernick, who also will reunite with former Norwin teammate Eva Frankovic, a freshman defender at Pitt. “It’s such a huge honor and accomplishment. Knowing Kate and Eva will be there is something that’s so special, and I can’t wait to be able to start this next chapter with them.”

Why not sign ✌️ Knights, amirite @NHSGirlsSoccer1?! Welcome, @lacey_bernick❗ ⚽ Scored over 40 career goals & serves as the team captain

⚽ Named to the All-WPIAL AAAA and All-Section 3 Team the last two years

⚽ Plays for @century_steel#H2P | #nsd20 pic.twitter.com/2avIwRvx6z — Pitt Women's Soccer (@Pitt_WSOC) November 11, 2020

Because of covid-19 regulations preventing gatherings, athletes who normally would fax letters from their high school athletic offices instead put their electronic signatures to DocuSign documents.

“It’s super-exciting knowing that the next four years will be at home, at such a great school,” Kauffman said. “I’m looking forward to all the success we will have. It’s relieving knowing that I will have two great friends, Lacey and Eva, that I will have by my side along the way.”

Better believe we're not done adding #HometownHeroes! Welcome, @KauffmanKatelyn❗ ⚽ Selected to All-WPIAL twice & All-Section 3 Team 3x

⚽ Helped @NHSGirlsSoccer1 win 2017 PIAA & two WPIAL AAAA Section 3 ????

⚽ Selected for @theECNL PDP twice with @HoundsAcademy #H2P | #nsd20 pic.twitter.com/wkOE3fB591 — Pitt Women's Soccer (@Pitt_WSOC) November 11, 2020

Mt. Pleasant softball standout Haylie Brunson made her verbal commitment to Pitt official. The versatile power hitter could fit in as a corner infielder or outfielder.

“This is a dream come true,” Brunson said. “I am so ecstatic. It is so exciting to know that all our hard work has paid off.”

Welcome to the Steel City, @hayliebrunson22 ‼️ ???? Mount Pleasant, Pa.

???? Mount Pleasant Area HS

Pos. – INF/OF Pitt adds a lefty bat who can play anywhere on the field ????#H2P | #NLISigningDay pic.twitter.com/B24sPIVxMs — Pitt Softball (@Pitt_SB) November 11, 2020

Back to soccer, Pitt also signed Mars star Ellie Coffield and North Allegheny standouts Sarah Schupansky and Madison Vukas. Coffield has helped Mars win back-to-back WPIAL Class AAA titles and reach the No. 1 national ranking by U.S. Soccer Coaches.

The home state provides once again! Welcome, Sara Darlington❗ ⚽ Has scored over 35 career goals for @UHSWomensSoccer

⚽ Coached by #ForeverPanther Ashley Habbel

⚽ Plays club soccer for FC Providence#H2P | #nsd20 pic.twitter.com/4XzJfW375J — Pitt Women's Soccer (@Pitt_WSOC) November 11, 2020

Next we have another decorated WPIAL player, @sarahschupansky ❗ ⚽ Named to @theECNL National Selection Game Starting XI in 2020 with the @HoundsAcademy

⚽ Led @nasoccergirls to the last ✌️ WPIAL AAAA ????as the captain

⚽ Scored 57 career goals for the Tigers#H2P | #nsd20 pic.twitter.com/zjW5XxspRz — Pitt Women's Soccer (@Pitt_WSOC) November 11, 2020

Schupansky and Vukas led the Tigers to a WPIAL repeat in Class AAAA, including a win over Norwin in last year’s district final.

Norwin had a record of 63-11-2 with Bernick and Kauffman, both 40-plus goal scorers, on the roster.

Pitt coach Randy Waldrum thinks Bernick and Kauffman can play important roles with the Panthers.

“Lacey’s athleticism is exceptional,” the coach said. “She has the ability to beat opponents off the dribble or with her movement off the ball that makes a real threat to the opposition. We think she’ll be a great asset to the program. … Katelyn’s overall quickness and athleticism combined with her technical qualities will enhance our team’s attack. She has the strength and power to play with her back to goal as a target forward. She possesses a change of pace that’s dynamic and can cause the opposition problems in and around the final third.”

The girls won a PIAA title as freshmen and were on a WPIAL runner-up team as juniors. That helped open the pipeline to Pitt.

“Norwin girls soccer has had some real talent come through the program,” Kauffman said. “We have had a bunch of success and great memories made. “You will definitely see more D-I recruits coming out of Norwin.”

Pitt’s women’s volleyball team added a WPIAL signee in Plum 6-foot-1 hitter Makayla Jackson.

???????????????? ???????????????????????????????? This 2020 @UnderArmour Third Team All-American is staying home in the 'Burgh! ???????? ⭐Makayla Jackson

????Plum, Pa.

????Plum Senior HS#H2P pic.twitter.com/MkZIMXYW64 — Pitt Volleyball (@Pitt_VB) November 11, 2020

