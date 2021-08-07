Norwin’s Noah Czajkowski commits to St. Bonaventure

By:
Saturday, August 7, 2021 | 10:55 AM

As his control improved through the spring and summer, Noah Czajkowski amped up his pitching during the travel season and began to draw interest from NCAA Division I programs.

The incoming senior right-hander at Norwin had numerous scholarship offers from schools at the D-I, II and III levels, and visited most of the schools.

But one program was a cut above the rest.

Czajkowski went with St. Bonaventure over other offers from Cornell and Holy Cross. After one final high school season, he will look to throw strikes for the Bonnies in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

“It was a long process,” he said. “St Bonaventure was very assertive. They were clear that I would be a big part of their program, and backed it up with a great scholarship package.

“All three (schools) had plenty to offer, and were really great schools. I’m ready to get to work.”

Czajkowski, who saw limited innings last high school season, also knows what his major will be. After first entertaining business, he plans to pursue the medical field.

“They were very supportive with me pursuing medicine, and even put me in contact with a past player that confirmed the coaches would allow time for hard work both in baseball and academics,” he said of St. Bonaventure. “Another great aspect is that St. Bonaventure has a great med school partnership with both George Washington University and LECOM.”

Czajkowski said schools recruited him through his performances in Prep Baseball Report events, his Flood City Elite team, and with Performance Velocity Systems.

PVS gave him readouts to ascertain his speeds and velocity. He topped out at 91 mph with his fastball.

“My curve ball is around 2700 RPMs (revolutions per minute) with a 19-inch vertical break,” he said. “And my splitter is between 500-800 RPMs.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

