Norwin’s Noah Czajkowski commits to St. Bonaventure

By:

Saturday, August 7, 2021 | 10:55 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin pitcher Noah Czajkowski delivers against Penn-Trafford on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Penn-Trafford High School.

As his control improved through the spring and summer, Noah Czajkowski amped up his pitching during the travel season and began to draw interest from NCAA Division I programs.

The incoming senior right-hander at Norwin had numerous scholarship offers from schools at the D-I, II and III levels, and visited most of the schools.

But one program was a cut above the rest.

Czajkowski went with St. Bonaventure over other offers from Cornell and Holy Cross. After one final high school season, he will look to throw strikes for the Bonnies in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

“It was a long process,” he said. “St Bonaventure was very assertive. They were clear that I would be a big part of their program, and backed it up with a great scholarship package.

“All three (schools) had plenty to offer, and were really great schools. I’m ready to get to work.”

Czajkowski, who saw limited innings last high school season, also knows what his major will be. After first entertaining business, he plans to pursue the medical field.

“They were very supportive with me pursuing medicine, and even put me in contact with a past player that confirmed the coaches would allow time for hard work both in baseball and academics,” he said of St. Bonaventure. “Another great aspect is that St. Bonaventure has a great med school partnership with both George Washington University and LECOM.”

Czajkowski said schools recruited him through his performances in Prep Baseball Report events, his Flood City Elite team, and with Performance Velocity Systems.

PVS gave him readouts to ascertain his speeds and velocity. He topped out at 91 mph with his fastball.

“My curve ball is around 2700 RPMs (revolutions per minute) with a 19-inch vertical break,” he said. “And my splitter is between 500-800 RPMs.”

I’m blessed and excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at St. Bonaventure University. I’m grateful to God, my family, friends and coaches that have supported me thus far. Time to get to work! Go Bonnies!! @MikeFinley_ @ew_gray22 @thebeej7 pic.twitter.com/ABmULVLBeV — Noah Czajkowski (@CzajkowskiNoah) August 7, 2021

The nastiest curveball in Western PA belongs to a Norwin 22. Uncommitted @CzajkowskiNoah CB: 2700 RPMs Split: 800 RPMs Fastball 89 -90 MPH @FlatgroundApp pic.twitter.com/VvcpKhypRJ — PVS Baseball (@PVSbaseball) July 20, 2021

Heavily recruited @CzajkowskiNoah is getting ready to dial it down after a busy summer. Young star in the making @34Zaneg is jumping into Fall Showcases shortly. Both in tonight to learn some new “slap constraints” that will help them achieve their short & long term goals pic.twitter.com/4dce4uuKZX — PVS Baseball (@PVSbaseball) August 4, 2021

Noah Czajkowski (‘22, PA) sitting 86-87; T89 thru 3 scoreless innings. Getting plenty of whiffs on his low-70s breaking ball. #WWBA @PG_Uncommitted pic.twitter.com/zC8VFWCHfp — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 8, 2021

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Norwin