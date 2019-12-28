Norwin’s Phipps, North Hills’ Hillegas looking for 3rd Powerade titles

Saturday, December 28, 2019 | 4:08 PM

Norwin senior Kurtis Phipps and North Hills senior Sam Hillegas advanced to the finals of 2019 Powerade Wrestling Tournament with victories Saturday morning at Canon-McMIllan.

Both are looking to become three-time champions along with Parkersburg South’s Braxton Amos during the evening session.

Phipps used a first-period takedown to defeat Waynesburg freshman Rocco Welsh, 3-0, at 126 pounds. He will face Wyoming Seminary sophomore Nic Bouzakis, a Powerade champion as an eighth grader in 2017 at Lake Highlands Prep in Florida.

Hillegas used takedowns in the first two periods to defeat Waynesburg junior Wyatt Henson, 8-3. Hillegas is a two-time PIAA champion, and Henson, who recently transferred back to Waynesburg from St. Louis, was a Missouri state champion in 2019.

Hillegas will face Penn State recruit Beau Barlett of Wyoming Seminary in the 138 final.

There will be a WPIAL champion at 106 pounds and 132 as Waynesburg’s Max Church faces Hempfield sophomore Briar Priest at 106, and Seneca Valley junior Alejandro-Herrera-Rondon tangles with Latrobe senior Gabe Willochell at 132.

Other WPIAL wrestlers in the finals are Franklin Regional’s Carter Dibert at 113, Kiski Area senior Jack Blumer at 162, Canon-McMillan senior Gerrit Nijenhuis at 182, Mt. Lebanon senior Luke Stout at 195 and Hempfield sophomore Isaiah Vance at heavyweight.

The finals are scheduled for 5 p.m.

Powerade Wrestling Tournament

Canon-McMillan High School

Saturday’s results

Semifinals

106: Mac Church, Waynesburg major Ethan Liptzin, Howell, NJ, 8-0; Briar Priest, Hempfield p. Branden Wentzel, Montoursville, 5:42.

113: Gary Steen, Reynolds major Nate Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge, 10-2; Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional d. Brennen Cernus, Wyoming Seminary, 2-1.

120: Dominic, Arlington Martin, Texas d. Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward, 7-3; Kyle Hauserman, Council Rock North d. Joey Fischer, Southmoreland, 2-0 (OT).

126: Nic Bouzakis, Wyoming Seminary p. Meyer Shapiro, Bullis School, Md., :55; Kurtis Phipps, Norwin d. Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg, 3-0.

132: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley d. Ian Oswalt, Burrell, 1-0; Gabe Willochell, Latrobe p. Patrick Noonan, Stroudsburg, 1:37.

138: Sam Hillegas, North Hills f. Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg, 8-3; Beau Barlett, Wyoming Seminary p. Chanz Shearer, Seneca Valley, 1:14.

145: Lachlan McNeil, Wyoming Seminary p. Paniro Johnson, Erie Prep, 3:03; Erik Gibson, Forest Hills major Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield, 10-1.

152: Ed Scott, DuBois d. Caleb Downing, Saint Joseph’s Academy, 3-1; Brayden Roberts, Parkersburg South, W.Va. d. Dalton Harkins, Malvern Prep, 1-0.

160: Jack Blumer, Kiski Area d. Gabe Arnold, Wyoming Seminary, 7-2; John Martin Best, Parkersburg, W.Va. d. Luca Augustine, Waynesburg, 7-1.

170: Shane Reitsma, Howell, N.J. d. Connor O’Neil, DePaul Catholic, N.J., 6-4 (USML); Tyler Stoltzfus, Saint Joseph’s Academy s. Trey Kibe, Mifflin County, 4-3.

182: Gerrit Nijenhuis, Canon-McMillan d. Nathan Warden, Christiansburg, Va., 8-5; Cole Rees, Wyoming Seminary d. Ryan Weinzen, Norwin, 4-3.

195: Luke Stout, Mt. Lebanon d. Dom Poparo, Wadsworth, Ohio, 11-4; Nicholas Feldman, Malvern Prep major Austin Walley, Ellwood City, 15-6.

220: Braxton Amos, Parkersburg South, W.Va. d. Dorian Crosby, Erie Prep, 9-4; Kolby Franklin, Wyoming Seminary, d. Cameron Wood, Montoursville, 9-5.

285: Cole Deery, Malvern Prep p. Giomar Ramos, Canon-McMillan, 1:13; Isaiah Vance, Hempfield p. Stone Joseph, Kiski Area, 3:45.

Team standings: 1. Wyoming Seminary 258; 2. Malvern Prep 166; 3. Seneca Valley 125; 4. Waynesburg 123.5; 5. Parkersburg South, W.Va. 122; 6. Canon-McMillan 117; 7. Hempfield 105.5; 8. Howell, N.J., 102; 9. Reynolds, 100; 10. Kiski Area 97; 11. Chestnut Ridge 94.5; 12. Norwin 93.5; 13. Wadsworth, Ohio; 14. Latrobe 88; 15. Council Rock North 87.

