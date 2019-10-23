Norwin’s Jack Salopek chasing 6,000 yards

Wednesday, October 23, 2019 | 4:26 PM

Norwin quarterback Jack Salopek (6) looks for an open receiver against Pine-Richland Sept. 20, 2019, at Pine-Richland.

Norwin senior quarterback Jack Salopek is looking to cap his career by reaching the 6,000-yard mark.

Salopek, a Western Michigan commit, needs 133 yards to get to the milestone.

Norwin (2-7) visits Seneca Valley (3-6) Friday night and has not qualified for the playoffs.

Salopek could finish inside the top 15 passers in WPIAL history — and become the first passer from Westmoreland to throw for 6,000.

He could catch Steel Valley grad Luke Getsy (2001), who threw for 6,010 yards. Getsy, now a quarterbacks coach for the Green Bay Packers, is 14th on the WPIAL list.

Robby Kalkstein of Gateway (2009) is 13th with 6,501 yards.

Nine WPIAL passers have topped the 7,000-yard mark.

The top five coming into this season were: 1. Brett Brumbaugh of South Fayette (2014), 11,084 yards; 2. Brady Walker of Gateway (‘17), 8,816; 3. Lenny Williams of Sto-Rox (‘13), 8,509; 4. Tyler Bradley of OLSH (‘18), 8,476; 5. Phil Jurkovec of Pine-Richland (‘17), 8,202.

Salopek needs 91 yards to break the Knights’ single-season mark of 2,037 yards set by Waylon Davis in 1997.

This season, Salopek has completed 138 of 253 passes for 1,946 yards and 15 touchdowns.

http://www.hudl.com/video/3/7870614/5bd881d032e65d0e98333f1e

