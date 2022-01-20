Notre Dame latest Power 5 school to offer Belle Vernon sophomore Quinton Martin

Thursday, January 20, 2022 | 4:14 PM

Jenn Codeluppi | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin runs against Trinity on Oct. 15, 2021, at Belle Vernon.

Colleges are not offering Belle Vernon’s sensational sophomore too early. They’re right on “Q”.

Quinton Martin, the fast-rising running back, defensive back — OK, athlete — bagged another Power Five scholarship offer Thursday and it’s a big one.

Notre Dame reached out to the 6-foot-3, 195-pounder after Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees watched Martin play a basketball game Wednesday night at Laurel Highlands.

Rees wasn’t the only college coach in attendance to watch the skill-loaded matchup that also featured Laurel Highlands junior Rodney Gallagher, another coveted WPIAL football prospect, and Martin’s big-play teammate, senior Devin Whitlock.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi and Penn State’s James Franklin also showed up to watch; coaches go where the athleticism is.

Gallagher also is racking up the offers.

Pitt and Penn State already have offered Martin, as have eight other programs, including West Virginia, Wisconsin and Maryland.

Kentucky also offered recently.

Recruiting site 247sports.com lists Martin as the 40th-best prospect in the country for the Class of 2024 — No. 2 in Pennsylvania behind Omillio Agard of St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia.

In eight games this season, Martin ran for 902 yards and 12 touchdowns as Belle Vernon (10-1) finished second in WPIAL Class 6A to Aliquippa, the eventual PIAA champion.

After being greatly informed by @BVAFootball i am beyond blessed to announce that i have received another D1 offer from The University of Notre Dame !! pic.twitter.com/naI3C0ZbAV — Quinton Martin (@QuintonMartin25) January 20, 2022

Looking for some playmakers tonight ???????????? — Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) January 19, 2022

Electric atmosphere ⚡️⚡️⚡️ What a game ???????? — Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) January 20, 2022

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

