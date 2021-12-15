TribLIVE Logo
Early signing day: Notre Dame, Pitt, Kentucky among Power 5 schools to land WPIAL, City League recruits

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 | 11:25 AM

The excitement of signing day used to be limited to February, but that changed five years ago when the NCAA added an early signing period for Division I football.

Now, most of the top recruits sign in mid-December.

A number of WPIAL and City League seniors took that opportunity Wednesday, and then their new schools celebrated on social media.

• Landon Alexander, Central Valley, RB, Albany

• Max Blanc, Bethel Park, QB, Youngstown State

• Joe Blahovec, Greensburg Central Catholic, DB, Youngstown State

• Patrick Body, Gateway, DB, Cincinnati

• Nick Bryan, Thomas Jefferson, OL, Kent State

• Tyreese Fearbry, Perry, OLB, Kentucky

• Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley, DL, Pitt

• Trent Fraley, Moon, OL, Marshall

• Jeremiah Hasley, Pine-Richland, LB, Duke

• Donovan Hinish, Central Catholic, DL, Notre Dame

• Jalen Klemm, Pine-Richland, OL, Kansas State

• Greg Klingensmith, Apollo-Ridge, OL, William & Mary

• Charlie Kreinbucher, Butler, TE, Bucknell

• Brandon Lawhorn Moore, Kiski Area, OL, Miami (Ohio)

• Jay Pearson, Sto-Rox, DB, Eastern Illinois

• Daniel Sierk, Hempfield, DE, Bucknell

• Michael Wells, New Castle, LB, Youngstown State

• Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford, RB/S, Wisconsin

Ivy League schools and service academy do not offer athletic scholarships, so those recruits do not sign a National Letter of Intent. Mt. Lebanon wide receiver/defensive back Eli Heidenreich committed to Navy, and Central Catholic running back Gannon Carothers committed to Cornell.

Here is a look at Wednesday’s announcements.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

