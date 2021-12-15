Early signing day: Notre Dame, Pitt, Kentucky among Power 5 schools to land WPIAL, City League recruits

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 | 11:25 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Sean FitzSimmons sacks Wyomissing quarterback Ben Zechman on fourth down and goal during the fourth quarter of the PIAA Class 3A state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Hersheypark Stadium.

The excitement of signing day used to be limited to February, but that changed five years ago when the NCAA added an early signing period for Division I football.

Now, most of the top recruits sign in mid-December.

A number of WPIAL and City League seniors took that opportunity Wednesday, and then their new schools celebrated on social media.

• Landon Alexander, Central Valley, RB, Albany

• Max Blanc, Bethel Park, QB, Youngstown State

• Joe Blahovec, Greensburg Central Catholic, DB, Youngstown State

• Patrick Body, Gateway, DB, Cincinnati

• Nick Bryan, Thomas Jefferson, OL, Kent State

• Tyreese Fearbry, Perry, OLB, Kentucky

• Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley, DL, Pitt

• Trent Fraley, Moon, OL, Marshall

• Jeremiah Hasley, Pine-Richland, LB, Duke

• Donovan Hinish, Central Catholic, DL, Notre Dame

• Jalen Klemm, Pine-Richland, OL, Kansas State

• Greg Klingensmith, Apollo-Ridge, OL, William & Mary

• Charlie Kreinbucher, Butler, TE, Bucknell

• Brandon Lawhorn Moore, Kiski Area, OL, Miami (Ohio)

• Jay Pearson, Sto-Rox, DB, Eastern Illinois

• Daniel Sierk, Hempfield, DE, Bucknell

• Michael Wells, New Castle, LB, Youngstown State

• Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford, RB/S, Wisconsin

Ivy League schools and service academy do not offer athletic scholarships, so those recruits do not sign a National Letter of Intent. Mt. Lebanon wide receiver/defensive back Eli Heidenreich committed to Navy, and Central Catholic running back Gannon Carothers committed to Cornell.

Here is a look at Wednesday’s announcements.

Landon Alexander, Central Valley

Max Blanc, Bethel Park

Joe Blahovec, Greensburg Central Catholic

Patrick Body, Gateway

Nick Bryan, Thomas Jefferson

Tyreese Fearbry, Perry

Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley

The 1st commit and the 1st NLI today. The Hometown Hero‼️???? Panther Nation let’s welcome @seanfitz50 pic.twitter.com/FL36PecDoT — Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) December 15, 2021

Trent Fraley, Moon

Jeremiah Hasley, Pine-Richland

????????????????????????: @jeremiahasley ✍️ An athletic linebacker from the 724 is coming to the 919. #WorldCla22 ???????????? pic.twitter.com/GLnuSoYlev — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) December 15, 2021

Donovan Hinish, Central Catholic

No surprise that a kid from the Steel City is gritty and tenacious. Donovan's going to bring that tough energy to South Bend. Welcome to the family, @D_Hinish51!#IrishRising22 pic.twitter.com/WVGXoeDLn2 — Marcus Freeman (@Marcus_Freeman1) December 15, 2021

Jalen Klemm, Pine-Richland

Greg Klingensmith, Apollo-Ridge

Charlie Kreinbucher, Butler

Brandon Lawhorn Moore, Kiski Area

Join us in welcoming OL Brandon Lawhorn Moore from Kiski Area HS out of Vandergrift, PA to the Miami RedHawks Family‼️ #BUILT2RI2E#NSD22 ✍️????@Beef10520385#RiseUpRedHawks | ???????? pic.twitter.com/UYWGDvmnls — Miami RedHawks FB Recruiting (@RedHawksRecruit) December 15, 2021

Jay Pearson, Sto-Rox

Swiss Army Knife????Can't be Touched, Welcome to the Panther Family Jay! @Pearsonjay7 pic.twitter.com/Wa9bm4jko2 — Eastern Illinois Football (@EIUPANTHERSMFB) December 15, 2021

Daniel Sierk, Hempfield

Mike Wells, New Castle

Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford

Follow ➡️ @cyacamelli ▪ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️

▪ Led Penn-Trafford to first state title

▪ 1st-team all-conference as a RB as a junior pic.twitter.com/dhGdWqCPDq — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021

This list will be updated throughout the day.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .