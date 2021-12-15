Early signing day: Notre Dame, Pitt, Kentucky among Power 5 schools to land WPIAL, City League recruits
Wednesday, December 15, 2021 | 11:25 AM
The excitement of signing day used to be limited to February, but that changed five years ago when the NCAA added an early signing period for Division I football.
Now, most of the top recruits sign in mid-December.
A number of WPIAL and City League seniors took that opportunity Wednesday, and then their new schools celebrated on social media.
• Landon Alexander, Central Valley, RB, Albany
• Max Blanc, Bethel Park, QB, Youngstown State
• Joe Blahovec, Greensburg Central Catholic, DB, Youngstown State
• Patrick Body, Gateway, DB, Cincinnati
• Nick Bryan, Thomas Jefferson, OL, Kent State
• Tyreese Fearbry, Perry, OLB, Kentucky
• Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley, DL, Pitt
• Trent Fraley, Moon, OL, Marshall
• Jeremiah Hasley, Pine-Richland, LB, Duke
• Donovan Hinish, Central Catholic, DL, Notre Dame
• Jalen Klemm, Pine-Richland, OL, Kansas State
• Greg Klingensmith, Apollo-Ridge, OL, William & Mary
• Charlie Kreinbucher, Butler, TE, Bucknell
• Brandon Lawhorn Moore, Kiski Area, OL, Miami (Ohio)
• Jay Pearson, Sto-Rox, DB, Eastern Illinois
• Daniel Sierk, Hempfield, DE, Bucknell
• Michael Wells, New Castle, LB, Youngstown State
• Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford, RB/S, Wisconsin
Ivy League schools and service academy do not offer athletic scholarships, so those recruits do not sign a National Letter of Intent. Mt. Lebanon wide receiver/defensive back Eli Heidenreich committed to Navy, and Central Catholic running back Gannon Carothers committed to Cornell.
Here is a look at Wednesday’s announcements.
Landon Alexander, Central Valley
???? New Dane Alert???? Welcome to the Purple Fam @lalexander_ #Greatne22LivesHere pic.twitter.com/zKQizR5Mt3
— UAlbany Football (@UAlbanyFootball) December 15, 2021
Max Blanc, Bethel Park
???????? Welcome to ???????? ????????
???????????? ????????????????????@max10blanc
Quarterback
6-5 | 205
Bethel Park, Pa.#GoGuins // #GritU pic.twitter.com/HS2LM5O11W
— Youngstown State Football (@ysufootball) December 15, 2021
Joe Blahovec, Greensburg Central Catholic
???????? Welcome to ???????? ????????
???????????? ????????????????????????????????@BlahovecJoe
Defensive Back
6-2 | 190
Greensburg, Pa.#GoGuins // #GritU pic.twitter.com/XPYprVgi89
— Youngstown State Football (@ysufootball) December 15, 2021
Patrick Body, Gateway
???? ???????????????????????? ????
Patrick Body // @25era_
▪️ Safety
▪️ Monroeville, PA#Bearcats | #CinCityPride22 pic.twitter.com/pYxExZBjp7
— Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) December 15, 2021
Nick Bryan, Thomas Jefferson
Bringing his Steel City Toughness to Kent, OH! @NickBry46357328#AlphaSquad22???? | #FlashFAST⚡️| #BeTheAlpha???? pic.twitter.com/lQ1i7ruDBm
— Kent State Football (@KentStFootball) December 15, 2021
Officially a part of the Flash Fast Family!! Ready to get to work????@KentStFootball @TheHC_CoachLew @OB_GoldenFlash pic.twitter.com/xCPkWztfll
— Nick Bryan (@NickBry46357328) December 15, 2021
Tyreese Fearbry, Perry
Welcome @FearbryTyreese to the Kentucky Football family! #BBN #NSD22 #2Legit2Quit pic.twitter.com/T1bElY0EJs
— Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) December 15, 2021
Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley
The 1st commit and the 1st NLI today. The Hometown Hero‼️????
Panther Nation let’s welcome @seanfitz50 pic.twitter.com/FL36PecDoT
— Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) December 15, 2021
Trent Fraley, Moon
Herd Nation, welcome another phenomenal student athlete to Huntington, Trent Fraley.
@fraley_trent
#TrustTheProce22 | #NSD22 | #GoHerd pic.twitter.com/TJfnsCcLon
— Marshall Football (@HerdFB) December 15, 2021
Jeremiah Hasley, Pine-Richland
????????????????????????: @jeremiahasley ✍️
An athletic linebacker from the 724 is coming to the 919. #WorldCla22 ???????????? pic.twitter.com/GLnuSoYlev
— Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) December 15, 2021
Donovan Hinish, Central Catholic
Blessed ☘️ https://t.co/asxY5gloKo
— Donovan Hinish (@D_Hinish51) December 15, 2021
No surprise that a kid from the Steel City is gritty and tenacious. Donovan's going to bring that tough energy to South Bend. Welcome to the family, @D_Hinish51!#IrishRising22 pic.twitter.com/WVGXoeDLn2
— Marcus Freeman (@Marcus_Freeman1) December 15, 2021
Jalen Klemm, Pine-Richland
Cerebral OT from PA
Jalen Klemm (@JalenKlemm)
???? https://t.co/Whd10iwz9g pic.twitter.com/MpuPGsVZr7
— K-State Football (@KStateFB) December 15, 2021
OL @JalenKlemm ➡️ @KStateFB
Signed at @TakisUSA National Signing Day! #TakisNSD #sponsored pic.twitter.com/RYhdCzq5Ha
— Stadium (@Stadium) December 15, 2021
Greg Klingensmith, Apollo-Ridge
???????????????????????????? ???????? ???????????? ????????????????????‼️@GKling5932 | #GoTribe | #NSD22 pic.twitter.com/c6eIK4O2w3
— William & Mary Tribe Football (@WMTribeFootball) December 15, 2021
Charlie Kreinbucher, Butler
Charlie and the ???????? Factory ????????
TE Charlie Kreinbucher (@CKreinbucher) is the #NextToBeHerd!#NSD22 | #rayBucknell pic.twitter.com/umEU08prtq
— Bucknell Football (@Bucknell_FB) December 15, 2021
Brandon Lawhorn Moore, Kiski Area
S/O @Beef10520385 OFFICIALLY A REDHAWK‼️#NSD22 ✍️????#BUILT2RI2E ????⚪️ pic.twitter.com/HHo6OR8Tbi
— Logan Meyer (@LoganM_MU) December 15, 2021
Join us in welcoming OL Brandon Lawhorn Moore from Kiski Area HS out of Vandergrift, PA to the Miami RedHawks Family‼️ #BUILT2RI2E#NSD22 ✍️????@Beef10520385#RiseUpRedHawks | ???????? pic.twitter.com/UYWGDvmnls
— Miami RedHawks FB Recruiting (@RedHawksRecruit) December 15, 2021
Jay Pearson, Sto-Rox
Swiss Army Knife????Can't be Touched, Welcome to the Panther Family Jay! @Pearsonjay7 pic.twitter.com/Wa9bm4jko2
— Eastern Illinois Football (@EIUPANTHERSMFB) December 15, 2021
Daniel Sierk, Hempfield
Sierk and Destroy ❌????????
DL Daniel Sierk (@DanielSierk) is the #NextToBeHerd!#NSD22 | #rayBucknell pic.twitter.com/Rd0LvvKCvO
— Bucknell Football (@Bucknell_FB) December 15, 2021
Mike Wells, New Castle
???????? Welcome to ???????? ????????
???????????????????????????? ????????????????????@mike3wells
Linebacker
6-3 | 220
New Castle, Pa.#GoGuins // #GritU pic.twitter.com/cyHmv31hj5
— Youngstown State Football (@ysufootball) December 15, 2021
Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford
Follow ➡️ @cyacamelli
▪ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️
▪ Led Penn-Trafford to first state title
▪ 1st-team all-conference as a RB as a junior pic.twitter.com/dhGdWqCPDq
— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021
This list will be updated throughout the day.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
