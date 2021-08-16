Now recovered from broken leg, Deer Lakes’ Scarantine ready to make impact

Monday, August 16, 2021 | 5:33 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes running back Cody Scarantine catches a ball during drills on the first day of practice Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Scarantine broke his lower fibula during a game last year. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes running back Cody Scarantine cuts across the field while working through drills on the first day of practice Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Scarantine broke his lower fibula during a game last year. Previous Next

As if Deer Lakes didn’t have enough challenges last season fielding an inexperienced team around the stops and starts related to the covid-19 pandemic.

In the scrimmage last season, running back Cody Scarantine sustained a broken leg and missed the entire regular season.

But the senior speedster has returned and is ready to become the feature back as the Lancers prepare for the school’s 53rd football season.

“I had to go through a ton of rehab to get back, now I feel strong and better than ever,” Scarantine said. “It took me about six or seven months to get back.”

Scarantine made it back in time for the Deer Lakes track season.

Said Scarantine: “I was able to run track this past spring. My numbers weren’t real great. But all in all I thought it was pretty good coming off an injury.”

Coach Tim Burk feels Scarantine can handle the workload.

“We’re hoping he can handle it,” Burk said. “From what we’ve seen, he’ll be able to handle it. He’s explosive. He’s got a great first two or three steps and then he’s even got a higher gear like in track.”

The injury took place when Scarantine was twisted around during a tackle and suffered a broken lower fibula.

Seeing the field is a strength for the 6-foot-1, 170-pound senior.

“He’s got good vision for our zone blocking (scheme), he does a great job with it,” according to Burk. “Hopefully that leg’s fully healed and we’ll see how he can handle it. It’s been a whole year without contact, but we know what he can bring to the table.”

“I feel like we’ve got a bunch of people who had way more experience than last year,” Scarantine said. “I think our season will turn out differently this year. I’ve just got to put my head down and run hard.”

He’ll also be called on to do a lot of pass blocking and will occasionally go out for a screen pass.

Among those doing the blocking for Scarantine this season will be center Kasey Bowser and linemen D.J. Eversole, Jaden Zier and Kamryn Trim.

As a sophomore in 2019, Scarantine had six carries for 90 yards with one touchdown and a two-point conversion.

Deer Lakes will open the season against neighboring Springdale at Lancers Stadium.

“We’re going to have a little rival game against Springdale and that will be a great way to open up,” Scaratine said. “Everyone’s going to be excited for that game. It should be a real good one.”

The two teams played in 2019 for the first time in 26 years and Springdale held on for a 29-27 victory in game that went down to the final play.

Deer Lakes has a 17-4-2 lead in the all-time series.

