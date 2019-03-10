Numbers, hopes up for Greensburg Central Catholic softball

By: Mike Kovak

Sunday, March 10, 2019 | 12:30 AM

Ken Reabe | For the Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic softball hopes to return to the WPIAL playoffs after missing out on the postseason last year. Previous Next

Two things were missing from Greensburg Central Catholic softball last season: players and possibilities.

The Centurions occasionally fielded only nine players for games, and they never had more than 11. The lack of depth led to a difficult season for a program that qualified for the WPIAL playoffs in each of the three previous seasons.

GCC finished 1-9 and was outscored 149-38, but that was last year. When fifth-year coach Mike Gaffney surveys this year’s group, he sees 16 players and plenty of potential.

“Seeing all those girls is a major relief,” Gaffney said. “In softball, it’s a must to have a dominant pitcher, or at least a girl who can throw strikes. We have girls who can throw strikes this year, and we can put a defense behind the pitcher.”

A group of freshmen bolsters GCC’s depth, as does the arrival of sophomore Jaden Cox, who played at Yough last year.

Cox and freshman Natalie Ward will handle the bulk of pitching duties, and senior Bella Skatell, a three-sport athlete who will play basketball at Division II Mansfield, will provide innings when needed. Lauren Sukay, another freshman, will catch, and Gaffney expects her to make a significant impact.

“The one thing that has really helped is the new players who came in have all played travel ball,” Gaffney said. “So those are the reasons why the numbers are up, but they aren’t just additions. They’re good additions. They’re going to help us.”

The weather hasn’t been as helpful, however. GCC had permission to use Seton Hill’s softball field last week while the college was on spring break, but snow and frigid temperatures prevented that from happening.

Considering how last season went, handling that was no problem for the Centurions.

“We’re focused more on the positives. Everybody is keeping their heads up,” Skatell said. “In softball, maybe you make mistakes, but you can’t get down on yourself if you don’t make a good play. You’ll always get another chance to keep working and do something good.”

Greensburg Central Catholic hopes to do good things in a lower classification.

The Centurions will compete in Section 3-A with Ellis School, Geibel, Leechburg, Springdale and St. Joseph. Gaffney only is familiar with Springdale, which was in Section 2-2A with GCC last season and dealt with similar numbers problems. Leechburg was a WPIAL Class A semifinalist last year, and St. Joseph reached the quarterfinals.

“I think we have a shot at winning the section, and if not winning the section, definitely making the playoffs,” Skatell said. “I think it would be a pretty cool story if we do, and I can see these girls bringing it together.”

So can Gaffney.

“We were one and whatever last season, but the girls are excited about this year. Some of the seniors have endured tough times, but the attitude and the work ethic are great,” he said. “We’re not going to win every game, but we’re not going to lose every game either.”

Tags: Greensburg C.C.