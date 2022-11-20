Oakland Catholic senior commits to college volleyball, signs with Stony Brook

Sunday, November 20, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Submitted Oakland Catholic’s Maddy Cigna has signed to play volleyball at Stony Brook University. Submitted

Maddy Cigna didn’t have a clear-cut path laid out in front of her when it came to planning for college. The Oakland Catholic senior and Shaler Township resident knew she liked volleyball, but did she love it?

“When I was in eighth grade, I wasn’t sure I wanted to play volleyball in college,” Cigna said. “I wasn’t sure I wanted to commit all of the time and have a college experience centered around playing volleyball.”

But as she grew older and moved into the higher levels of club volleyball, Cigna once again found her spark. This year, Cigna decided to sign with Stony Brook University.

The Seawolves compete in the Division I Colonial Athletic Association. Stony Brook went 10-15 overall last season, including a 5-11 mark in the CAA. Maddy is following in the footsteps of her sister, Taylor, who plays collegiately at Colgate.

Both sisters play as liberos.

“My sister has been my role model with her playing in college,” Maddy said. “Any time I have needed to talk to someone, she has been there for me.”

Maddy has piled up awards while playing with the Eagles. She was chosen for the all-section and all-WPIAL teams in the past two seasons. Maddy was also chosen as an Academic All-American by AAU.

During Maddy’s junior season, she was honored as an all-state player. Oakland Catholic wasn’t able to make the playoffs in a tough Section 2-3A this season.

The Eagles finished 7-5 in section, placing fifth behind Montour, Moon, Trinity and South Fayette.

Cigna said she is getting ready to play at the next level by playing an aggressive club schedule.

“For me, I’m personally more focused on the goals ahead,” Maddy said. “I think club season is important because I’m playing against a lot of top players. It also gives me time on the court and allows me to sharpen my technique.”

Cigna doesn’t want to waste any opportunities. From talking to her sister, she knows nothing will come easy in college volleyball.

“The best advice I got was to keep working hard,” Maddy said. “Nothing will be handed to you when you go to the next level. You have to keep getting better.”

