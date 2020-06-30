Oakmont’s Salvitti tied for lead at state junior championship

Monday, June 29, 2020 | 9:30 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti watches a tee shot during the 2019 PIAA West Region golf championship. He’s tied for the lead after one round of the Pennsylvania Golf Association’s Junior Championship at Hershey Country Club.

Oakmont Country Club’s Rocco Salvitti is tied for first place with Carson Bacha after round one of the Pennsylvania Golf Association’s Junior Championship at Hershey Country Club.

Each shot a 2-under par 69 on the East Course.

South Fayette’s Luke Lestini was tied for seventh at 1-over, Fox Chapel’s Adam Lauer was tied for 10th at 2-over, and Oakmont’s Carter Pitcairn was tied for 13th at 3-over.

Round two of the event is Tuesday.

In the girls’ championship at Lebanon Country Club, Caroline McConnell of the Club from Nevillewood is tied for seventh at 3-over. Meghan Meng leads the girls with a 4-under par 68.

Ella McRoberts of Valley Brook is tied for 15th at 6-over and Greensburg Central Catholic’s Meghan Zambruno is tied for 17th at 7-over.

There are more than 30 golfers from the WPIAL competing in the two-day event.

