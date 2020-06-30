Oakmont’s Salvitti tied for lead at state junior championship

Monday, June 29, 2020 | 9:30 PM

Oakmont Country Club’s Rocco Salvitti is tied for first place with Carson Bacha after round one of the Pennsylvania Golf Association’s Junior Championship at Hershey Country Club.

Each shot a 2-under par 69 on the East Course.

South Fayette’s Luke Lestini was tied for seventh at 1-over, Fox Chapel’s Adam Lauer was tied for 10th at 2-over, and Oakmont’s Carter Pitcairn was tied for 13th at 3-over.

Round two of the event is Tuesday.

In the girls’ championship at Lebanon Country Club, Caroline McConnell of the Club from Nevillewood is tied for seventh at 3-over. Meghan Meng leads the girls with a 4-under par 68.

Ella McRoberts of Valley Brook is tied for 15th at 6-over and Greensburg Central Catholic’s Meghan Zambruno is tied for 17th at 7-over.

There are more than 30 golfers from the WPIAL competing in the two-day event.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

