Obama Academy boys basketball halts activities after positive covid-19 test

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 | 3:51 PM

Metro Creative

The Obama Academy boys basketball team must shut down activities for 14 days after a player tested positive for covid-19, Pittsburgh Public Schools announced Tuesday.

The shutdown impacts varsity and junior varsity players and coaches.

The infected player took part in a junior varsity game Feb. 12 against Perry and a team practice the next day, according to PPS. As a result, Perry’s junior varsity boys basketball team also must shut down for two weeks.

Obama Academy (1-1) can resume practice March 1. The shutdown will affect five varsity games starting with Tuesday’s game at Brashear, which was canceled.

The shutdown comes only a week after City League basketball teams played their season openers. The winter sports schedule was twice delayed by PPS, before allowing teams to begin preseason workouts Jan. 25. The first City League games were Feb. 9.

The school district said team schedules will be adjusted. The City League has six boys basketball teams and they all were scheduled to play one another twice.

The City League playoffs start March 8 with finals March 10.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Obama Academy, Perry