Obama Academy captures City League boys volleyball title

Friday, May 12, 2023 | 3:13 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review

The Obama Academy boys volleyball team won the City League championship for the first time since 2014 on Thursday, defeating Allderdice, 3-0.

Game scores were 25-14, 25-15 and 25-9.

Junior outside hitter Kareem Scott had 18 kills, junior outside hitter Torrien Perkins added seven kills and six aces, and junior middle blocker Jack Small had three blocks. Junior libero Isai Lopez had 12 digs.

After winning the 2014 City title, the Eagles left the City League in 2015 and went undefeated in section play and advanced to the WPIAL championship and the PIAA semifinals. Obama Academy returned to the City League in 2021.

The Eagles finished 10-0 in the regular season, followed by Allderdice (8-2), Westinghouse (6-4), Brashear (3-7), Carrick (3-7) and Perry (0-10).

Obama Academy swept Brashear and Allderdice swept Westinghouse in the semifinals on Tuesday.

