October arrives with high stakes on HSSN

Sunday, September 29, 2019 | 9:17 PM

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Nolan Labuda (5) runs the ball past Laurel Highlands’ Daniel Izzi (1) during their game Sept. 13, 2019, at Belle Vernon.

The fall high school sports action seems to take on a more important feel as the calendar turns from September to October this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has video and audio coverage from Week 6 of the high school football season with plenty of conference games among the 33 WPIAL, District 6 and District 9 high school football broadcasts on Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s coverage begins with the Trib HSSN WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. and concludes the Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show.

WPIAL boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball and field hockey matches also dot the week.

We also have four new Rebel Yell podcasts throughout the week and another edition of This Week in the WPIAL on Tuesday here on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Sept. 30

Rebel Yell Podcast – Preview of Week 6 in WPIAL football for Class 3A, 2A and A

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: This Week in the WPIAL at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Penn-Trafford at Connellsville at 7:15 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Southmoreland at Waynesburg Central at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Rebel Yell Podcast – Preview of Week 6 in WPIAL football for Class 6A, 5A and 4A

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Connellsville at Allderdice at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey – Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Oct. 3

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Live Video Stream: Carlynton at Serra Catholic at 7:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Charleroi at Waynesburg Central at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Mapletown at West Greene at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – North Allegheny at Fox Chapel at 7:45 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Plum at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Oct. 4

Rebel Yell Podcast – Game day discussion on Week 6 top storylines with James Dotson

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Steam: Franklin Regional at Gateway at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on KDKA-AM 1020 and on WHJB-FM 107.1

WPIAL Football – North Allegheny at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050 and on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Baldwin at West Allegheny at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Peters Township at Moon at 7 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Football – Mars at North Hills at 7:30 p.m. on WJAS-AM 1320

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Hampton at Penn Hills at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Penn-Trafford at Latrobe at 7 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Woodland Hills at Kiski Area at 7 p.m. on the Woodland Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Connellsville at Fox Chapel at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Knoch at South Fayette at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Football – Blackhawk at New Castle at 7 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200

WPIAL Football – West Mifflin at Greensburg Salem at 7 p.m. on WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910

WPIAL Football – Belle Vernon at Trinity at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Thomas Jefferson at Central Valley at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Beaver Falls at Keystone Oaks at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Elizabeth Forward at North Catholic at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – New Brighton at Freedom at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WKPL-FM 92.1

WPIAL Football – Charleroi at Southmoreland at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – McGuffey at Brownsville at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Washington at Carmichaels at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – South Side Beaver at South Allegheny at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – California at West Greene at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 and on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Avella at Bentworth at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WISR-AM 680, WJAS-AM 1320, WJPA-AM 1450, WKPL-FM 92.1, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1, WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910

District 6 Football – Northern Cambria at Blairsville at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football – Saltsburg at Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football – Purchase Line at Penns Manor at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Football – Penns Valley at Bellefonte at 7 p.m. on WBLF-AM 970 and on WPHB-AM 1260

District 9 Football – Punxsutawney at Bradford at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

District 9 Football – St. Mary’s at Brookville at 7 p.m. on WKQL-FM 103.3

Saturday, Oct. 5

Rebel Yell Podcast – Highlights and results from Friday’s WPIAL football games from Week 6

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Jeannette at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Indiana at McKeesport at 1 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football – Ambridge at Beaver at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WMBA-AM 1460

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.