Ohio-bound D.J. Walker, 5 other Aliquippa seniors make college commitments official

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 | 11:43 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s DJ Walker scores on a 92-yard reception against Central Valley on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Freedom Area High School.

A group of Aliquippa football seniors including standout safety/wide receiver Donovan Walker announced their college commitments Wednesday, with Walker choosing Ohio.

Also announcing commitments were defensive back Nate Lindsey (Fordham) and two-way linemen Neco Eberhardt (Albany) and Jason McBride (IUP). Wide receiver Dorius Moreland signed with Bethany College.

Another two-way lineman, Naquan Crowder, signed with Cal (Pa.) after announcing his commitment a couple of weeks earlier. Wednesday marked the traditional signing day on the NCAA recruiting calendar for recruits who didn’t sign during the early period in December.

The six Quips were part of a team that went 13-1 this past fall, won a second consecutive WPIAL Class 4A title and returned to the state finals. Over the past four seasons combined, Aliquippa went 46-5, reaching the WPIAL finals every year.

Walker had the most college options among the group. The 6-foot-1, 183-pounder chose Ohio over offers from Air Force, Akron, Albany, Austin Peay, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Holy Cross, Howard, Lehigh, Maine, Monmouth, Navy, North Carolina A&T and Robert Morris.

Ohio went 10-4 last season, was the runner-up in the Mid-American Conference and defeated Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl.

Walker made a team-high six interceptions last season while leading the Quips in receiving with 33 catches for 586 yards and six touchdowns. He’s also a top scorer on the school’s basketball team.

Eberhardt (6-2, 286), McBride (6-2, 298) and Crowder (6-3, 341) all were part of a dominant offensive line that helped Aliquippa rush for more than 3,000 yards. Defensively, they combined for more than 150 total tackles and 18 sacks.

Welcome to Ohio, DJ Walker! pic.twitter.com/SNgH7ml5TO — Ohio Football (@OhioFootball) February 1, 2023

