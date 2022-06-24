Ohio wins Penn-Ohio Stateline Classic on TD in final minute

By:

Friday, June 24, 2022 | 12:18 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon quarterback Ty McGowan throws a pass during a 2021 preseason practice.

Youngstown State recruit Beau Brungard of Springfield threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game with 22 seconds left to lead Ohio to a 35-28 victory over Pennsylvania in the 43rd annual Penn-Ohio Stateline Classic high school football all-star game at Geneva College on Thursday night.

Brungard was 17 for 19 for 250 yards. He also led Ohio in rushing with 55 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. South Range’s Dylan Dominguez scored the winning-touchdown on a 22-yard swing pass. West Branch’s Nick Wilson caught five passes for 82 yards and three touchdowns for Ohio.

Moon’s Ty McGowan was 19 for 32 for 260 yards and four touchdowns for Pennsylvania. His 5-yard scoring pass to Moon teammate Taite Beachy and subsequent two-point conversion run by Laurel’s Kobe DeRosa gave Pennsylvania a 28-27 lead with 3:29 to go.

Beachy caught five passes for 122 yards and three scores. Mohawk’s Marc Conti caught five passes for 45 yards. DeRosa led Pennsylvania in rushing with 41 yards on 10 carries.

