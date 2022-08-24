OLSH driven to return to WPIAL championship game with new coach

By:

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | 12:01 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH quarterback Nehemiah Azeem works out on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Youthtowne. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s BJ Vaughn catches a pass during practice on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Youthtowne. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH head coach Donnie Millitzer talks with quarterback Nehemiah Azeem during practice on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Youthtowne. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH quarterback Nehemiah Azeem throws a pass during practice on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Youthtowne. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Ziggy McIntosh catches a pass during practice on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Youthtowne. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s BJ Vaughn works out on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Youthtowne. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH head coach Donnie Millitzer works with his team during practice on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Youthtowne. Previous Next

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart needed one more stop to make the WPIAL championship game. After losing to Rochester earlier in the season, the Chargers wanted vengeance on their conference foes.

On fourth down, with the Chargers leading the semifinal contest 14-13, the Rams went in the shotgun formation. Ziggy McIntosh knew the circumstances and knew that a stop would seal the game.

“It was fourth down and Rochester is more of a running team,” McIntosh said. “They ran a crosser and then he came across the middle. He threw it right to me, and I jumped right in front of the pass. We had a good rush on that play. The quarterback was under pressure.”

McIntosh intercepted the pass and OLSH ran out the clock, making it to Heinz Field to play for the WPIAL championship. Although the team lost in the finals to Bishop Canevin, the Chargers have the majority of their roster returning and they are poised to make it back.

OLSH finished 9-4 last season, posting a 4-3 conference record.

Since then, the Chargers underwent a coaching change. Donnie Millitzer took over after a successful run by Dan Bradley, who went 49-19 as head coach.

Millitzer has been coaching for 20 years, including as a head coach at Charleroi and most recently as an offensive quality control coach at Robert Morris, where he also played college football.

With his experience, he knew what it’s like to go through a coaching change, and he and the team meshed together well as soon as the offseason began.

“I couldn’t ask for a better start in that regard,” Millitzer said. “We clicked the moment we met and just kind of got focused on what our goals were for this upcoming year. It’s been a really good transition, and I really walked into a really great group of players and a great school.”

McIntosh, a senior wide receiver/linebacker, mentioned that the team and Millitzer have already built a strong relationship.

“It’s been smooth, actually,” McIntosh said. “He came in and we got right to work. No time wasted. He told us his plans for the season and we have just been working towards it ever since.”

Senior Nehemiah Azeem, the starting quarterback, also noted that the offseason has been a success with Millitzer.

“It hasn’t really been hard because the things that he has us doing are pretty simple,” Azeem said. “He breaks it down for us and then we learn it quickly.”

Azeem and McIntosh had quite the connection last year. Azeem threw for 1,776 yards with 14 TDs and McIntosh caught 53 passes for 668 yards in the regular season.

Millitzer knew that they had a strong bond, but it was more impressive when he saw it for himself.

“They’re out there working together on their timing and being on the same page,” Millitzer said. “It’s scary with those two at times because they’re so in sync with each other, you almost feel like when he wants to get the ball to Ziggy, there’s really not much that people can do to stop it, and it’s because they worked at that.”

Juniors Dereon Greer and Dorrien Tate Jr. are also top targets in the Chargers’ spread offense. Greer finished with 356 yards receiving and Tate Jr. finished with 261.

Millitzer said Azeem and Mcintosh benefit from a very talented roster and that the duo and the other receivers feed off of each other.

“They realize with the talent they have around them, that enables them to do so much more,” Millitzer said. “They’re so in sync, but they appreciate that in the spread system, they’re going to have the ability to shine. Ziggy appreciates that not all the pressure’s on him because he has kids like Dorian and Dereon.”

McIntosh wants to continue the success from last season, and he’s been working even harder this offseason.

“I’ve been doing two-a-days,” McIntosh said. “I’ve been lifting and then in the field trying to get stronger, faster and bigger, so I have a better season than last year.”

The Chargers have a lot of experience back. Seniors BJ Vaughn, Dior Devers, Harris Burdine and Ryan Farell all return. Vaughn ran for 387 yards last season.

The veteran leadership is very important to Millitzer.

“I’ve been working with those guys a lot this summer and giving them some different experiences to help them cultivate that leadership in the right manner,” Millitzer said. “Whether it’s calling some of the offense and giving them some freedom, letting them talk to the players, we’ve been trying to cultivate that leadership within them, and I think they’ve really embraced that.”

There are also a lot of experienced Chargers returning who aren’t seniors. Brandon and Brady Brazell, who are twins, made an impact defensively, and Brandon took some reps at wide receiver. Robert McKinley, Tristan Vojtecky, Vann Kavals and Iseia Shulz also had playing time last season and are expected to have an even better season this year.

Ethan “Speedy” Gardner and Luke Vittorino are returning starters for the Chargers. Newcomer Demare Brough from Cornell will help bolster the OLSH line.

Azeem believes that the experience will help in the long run.

“It’s very important because we know what it takes to get to Heinz Field, and our goal is Heinz Field and a state championship,” Azeem said. “We know that we have to put the work in again. We can’t start off slow like we did last year. If we start off quick, I think we should be good.”

This season, Azeem believes the team has the tools to make it back to the WPIAL championship game. Azeem is glad that he has the opportunity to produce for the team.

“Being a captain and starting at quarterback for three years at varsity is not an easy job to do,” Azeem said. “Taking that leadership role has definitely been a great three years, and I’m just hoping for a great fourth year.”

The Chargers have veteran leadership on both sides of the ball. With ex-Yough coach Chris Chunko taking over as defensive coordinator, Millitzer has faith that the team will be great on that side of the ball.

Millitzer and Azeem plan to take it one day at a time.

“You’re going to see an aggressive, fast-paced and experienced team,” Millitzer said. “The biggest thing from us that I want these kids to understand is that it’s easy when you play for a WPIAL championship last year to look too far down. I think you’re going to see a team that takes everything week by week and really embraces the process.”

OLSH

Coach: Donnie Millitzer

2021 record: 9-4, 4-3 in Class A Big Seven Conference

All-time record: 62-60-0

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

9.2 at Rochester, 7

9.9 Clairton, 7

9.16 at Carlynton*, 7

9.23 Fort Cherry*, 7

9.30 at Chartiers-Houston*, 7

10.7 Burgettstown*, 7

10.14 Avella*, 7

10.22 at Bishop Canevin*, 7

10.28 Cornell*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Nehemiah Azeem

127-251, 1,776 yards, 14 TDs

Rushing: Stephen Greer*

130-729 yards

Receiving: Ziggy Mcintosh

53-668 yards

FAST FACTS

• OLSH won their its WPIAL championship in 2018, defeating Rochester.

• OLSH is one of the newest football programs in the WPIAL with its inaugural season being 2010.

• OLSH plays its home games at Moon. Both the Chargers and Tigers made the WPIAL championship game last year.

• Chunko and Millitzer coached together at Charleroi.