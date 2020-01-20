OLSH in, Winchester Thurston out in latest HSSN state girls hoops rankings

Sunday, January 19, 2020 | 8:42 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Megan McConnell drives past Moon’s Sofia Mancini during their game Jan. 9. Chartiers Valley remained atop the Trib HSSN girls state basketball rankings.

A week after big changes in the Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings, all was quiet as the elite throughout Pennsylvania took care of business.

Only a couple of ranked teams lost up and down the six classifications, with most slipping only a notch or two to remain in the top five.

Only Winchester Thurston from the WPIAL in Class 2A was bumped out of the rankings, as it surrendered its spot to defending WPIAL champion Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.

All of the top teams, Bethel Park (6A), Chartiers Valley (5A), North Catholic (4A), Delone Catholic (3A), Bellwood-Antis (2A) and Jenkintown (A) all remain No. 1.

Here is the latest PIAA Top Five in each of the six classifications through Sunday, Jan. 19. The team’s district is the number in parenthesis after their record, followed by the teams ranking from last week.

Class 6A

1. Bethel Park (13-0) (7) (1)

2. Plymouth Whitemarsh (15-0) (1) (3)

3. Norwin (11-2) (7) (5)

4. Spring-Ford (13-2) (1) (4)

5. Cardinal O’Hara (11-3) (12) (2)

Out from last week – None

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley (15-0) (7) (1)

2. Mechanisburg (14-0) (3) (2)

3. Woodland Hills (13-2) (7) (5)

4. Archbishop Wood (10-5) (12) (3)

5. Abington Heights (12-3) (2) (4)

Out from last week – None

Class 4A:

1. North Catholic (12-1) (7) (1)

2. Bethlehem Catholic (14-0) (11) (2)

3. Scranton Prep (14-0) (2) (3)

4. Bermudian Springs (13-1) (3) (4)

5. Blackhawk (12-2) (7) (5)

Out from last week – None

Class 3A:

1. Delone Catholic (15-0) (3) (1)

2. Dunmore (12-1) (2) (2)

3. Loyalsock Township (13-0) (4) (3)

4. St. Basil Academy (13-2) (1) (4)

5. Mohawk (14-1) (7) (5)

Out from last week – None

Class 2A:

1. Bellwood-Antis (12-0) (6) (1)

2. Linden Hall (10-1) (3) (2)

3. Mount Carmel (10-2) (4) (4)

4. Old Forge (11-3) (2) (5)

5. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (12-2) (7) (NR)

Our from last week – Winchester Thurston (7)

Class A:

1. Jenkintown (15-0) (1) (1)

2. Lancaster Country Day (13-0) (3) (2)

3. Rochester (15-1) (7) (3)

4. West Greene (15-0) (7) (4)

5. North Clarion (12-0) (9) (5)

Out from last week – None

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

