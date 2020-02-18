OLSH new No. 1 in 2A with few other changes in latest HSSN PIAA boys basketball rankings

Monday, February 17, 2020 | 11:25 PM

Only one team dropped from this week’s Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings as the transition from regular season to postseason is made.

Only Camp Hill Trinity was bumped and Bishop McDevitt in Wyncote was added in Class 3A, but there were changes at the top in classes 3A, 2A and A.

Speaking of Bishop McDevitt, it returns to the state rankings with a bang, jumping to No. 1 in 3A after wins over Monsignor Bonner and Roman Catholic.

OLSH takes over the top spot in Class 2A, and Elk County Catholic is the new No. 1 in Class A.

Here is the latest PIAA Top Five in each of the six classifications through Sunday, Feb. 16. The team’s district is the number in parenthesis after their record, followed by their ranking last week.

Class 6A

1. West Lawn Wilson (23-1,3) (1)

2. Butler (17-4,7) (3)

3. Roman Catholic (16-8,12) (3)

4. Methacton (22-2,1) (4)

5. McDowell (18-3,10) (5)

Out: none

Class 5A

1. Archbishop Wood (19-4,12) (1)

2. West Chester East (21-2,1) (3)

3. Gettysburg (22-1,3) (2)

4. Cathedral Prep (15-5,10) (4)

5. Cardinal O’Hara (16-7,12) (5)

Out: none

Class 4A

1. Imhotep Charter (19-6,12) (1)

2. Lancaster Catholic (19-2,3) (3)

3. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (17-5,12) (2)

4. Hickory (18-4,10) (4)

5. Highlands (18-2,7) (5)

Out: none

Class 3A

1. Bishop McDevitt-Wyncote (14-4,12) (NR)

2. Neumann-Goretti (19-4,12) (2)

3. Lincoln Park (19-4,7) (3)

4. North Catholic (21-2,7) (5)

5. Loyalsock Township (22-1,4) (1)

Out: Camp Hill Trinity (3)

Class 2A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (21-1,7) (2)

2. Math, Civics & Science (20-5,12) (3)

3. Bishop Guilfoyle (18-1,6) (1)

4. Holy Cross (18-2,2) (4)

5. Executive Education Academy Charter (14-6,11) (5)

Out: none

Class A

1. Elk County Catholic (21-1,9) (2)

2. Vincentian Academy (19-4,7) (3)

3. Berlin-Brothersvalley (22-1,5) (4)

4. Shade (22-2,5) (1)

5. Mount Calvary Christian School (21-2,3) (5)

Out: none

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

