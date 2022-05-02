OLSH returns to top of Class 2A in latest boys volleyball coaches’ rankings
Monday, May 2, 2022 | 12:43 PM
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart is back on top of the Class 2A rankings as the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its Week 6 WPIAL boys top-10 polls Monday morning.
The Chargers defeated No. 5 Ambridge, 3-1, in Section 1 play last week and also toppled No. 4 Seton LaSalle, 3-0, in a nonsection match.
North Catholic fell out of the top spot and down one place to No. 2 after a 3-2 Section 1 loss to No. 5 Ambridge.
OLSH (6-1) and North Catholic (5-1) are tied atop the Section 1 standings. The Chargers and Trojans meet Tuesday at North Catholic in a rematch of a 3-1 North Catholic win from April 12.
Montour, in third place in Section 1 at 4-3, is No. 3 in this week’s Class 2A poll, followed by Seton LaSalle and Ambridge and Gateway at No. 6, Trinity at No. 7, Thomas Jefferson at No. 8, Hopewell at No. 9 and Derry at No. 10.
North Allegheny, undefeated in Section 2-3A at 8-0, and section rival Seneca Valley (7-1) remain No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the Class 3A standings.
Seneca Valley scored a big win at the State College tournament on Saturday, topping North Allegheny in a one-game semifinal before sweeping two games from District 3 power Central York in the championship match.
Hempfield continues its move up the Class 3A ladder. This week, the Spartans are up two spots to No. 3 after a runner-up finish to Meadville — it fell 26-24 in the finals — at its own tournament and victories over Central Catholic, 3-0, No. 5 Norwin, 3-1, and Penn Hills, 3-0, in Section 3 play.
Shaler remains at No. 4, and Norwin moved down from No. 3 after the loss to Hempfield. The Knights rebounded with a 3-0 victory over No. 10 Latrobe.
The rest of the Class 3A top 10 includes Penn-Trafford at No. 6, Canon-McMillan at No. 7, Upper St. Clair at No. 8, and Butler at No. 9.
Each week, all of the WPIAL coaches have the opportunity to vote for the teams in the top-10 rankings. The classification players of the week are selected by the coaches association based on coaches nominations.
Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coach Association
Top 10 rankings – Week 5
Class 3A
1. North Allegheny (last week: 1)
2. Seneca Valley (2)
3. Hempfield (5)
4. Shaler (4)
5. Norwin (3)
6. Penn-Trafford (6)
7. Canon-McMillan (8)
8. Upper St Clair (7)
9. Butler (9)
10. Latrobe (10)
Class 3A Players of the Week
Blainey Jones, senior, outside hitter, South Fayette
Caleb Schall, senior, setter/outside hitter, North Allegheny
Niraj Thapa, senior, outside hitter, Baldwin
Josh Havrilla, junior, setter, Latrobe
Class 2A
1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (last week: 2)
2. North Catholic (1)
3. Montour (3)
4. Seton LaSalle (4)
5. Ambridge (5)
6. Gateway (6)
7. Trinity (7)
8. Thomas Jefferson (9)
9. Hopewell (10)
10. Derry (8)
Class 2A Players of the Week
Connor Bull, senior, middle hitter, Trinity
Luke Ball, junior, middle hitter, North Catholic
Trent McKnight, junior, middle hitter, Ambridge
Corey Obeldobel, junior, libero, Hopewell
