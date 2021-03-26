OLSH tops Constitution, wins 1st PIAA basketball title

By:

Friday, March 26, 2021 | 4:43 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The OLSH boys basketball team celebrates in the locker room after defeating Constitution in the PIAA Class 2A state championship game on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH senior Dante Spadafora walks from the court with the state championship trophy after defeating Constitution in the PIAA Class 2A final on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The OLSH boys basketball team celebrates with the state championship trophy after defeating Constitution in the PIAA Class 2A final on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Jake DiMichele scores against Constitution’s Carron Green during the PIAA Class 2A state championship game on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Jake DiMichele scores over Constitution’s Yasir Gaither during the PIAA Class 2A state championship game on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Dawson Summers blocks a shot by Constitution’s Lamar Glover during the PIAA Class 2A state championship game on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Rocco Spadafora (1) and Brad Vaughn Jr. celebrate during the PIAA Class 2A state championship game against Constitution on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Jake DiMichele battles Constitution defenders for a loose ball during the PIAA Class 2A state championship game on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Dante Spadafora is fouled by Constitution’s Yasir Gaither during the PIAA Class 2A state championship game on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Jake DiMichele scores past Constitution’s Yasir Gaither during the PIAA Class 2A state championship game on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Dante Spadafora and Jake DiMichele celebrate during the PIAA Class 2A state championship game against Constitution on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Rocco Spadafora celebrates during the PIAA Class 2A state championship game against Constitution on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Jake DiMichele hugs head coach Mike Rodriguez in the final seconds of the PIAA Class 2A state championship game against Constitution on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Brad Vaughn Jr. drives to the basket past Constitution defenders during the PIAA Class 2A state championship game on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Giant Center in Hershey. Previous Next

HERSHEY – For Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, this was a celebration long in the making.

Chargers junior Jake DiMichele score 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, and senior Dante Spadafora had 15 points as OLSH defeated Constitution, 62-49, in the PIAA Class 2A final Friday at Giant Center. A year ago, they were two wins away from Hershey when the pandemic dashed their state championship hopes.

This year, nothing stopped the Chargers (24-0), who won the first PIAA title in team history. And they won it with a perfect record, making them the 14th WPIAL boys team to earn an undefeated state title.

“After my freshman year, we lost (in the state playoffs), and I remember texting Dante and I told him we’re going to win a state championship,” DiMichele said. “I thought it was going to be last year but we got shut down. When he stepped out of the game, I gave him a big hug and said: ‘I know you remember that text I sent you.’”

Dawson Summers added 13 points for OLSH and Brad Vaughn Jr. had 11. Two free throws by Summers gave OLSH a 20-19 lead early in second quarter, part of a 10-2 run that gave the Chargers the lead for good.

OLSH led 34-25 at half and 42-35 after three.

This year’s championship was a rematch from the 2018 final that Constitution won 81-71.

“In 2018, we were, I don’t want to say, amazed,” OLSH coach Mike Rodriguez said. “We were proud to be here. We were so excited it was the first time. The bus ride was exciting. The hotel was a mad house and the boys were overly excited to be here. This time, I can say for Dante and Jake, it was more of a business trip.”

Spadafora was a freshman starter in 2018, and was determined ever since to see Giant Center again.

“I can’t really put it into words,” Spadafora said. “It really doesn’t feel real. I think tomorrow it’s really going to hit me. I kind of knew this was coming all along but I didn’t know it was going to be an undefeated season.”

But for awhile Thursday, it wasn’t certain the game would be played. Constitution’s availability was in question after its semifinal opponent reported a positive covid-19 case.

OLSH’s player found out on the bus ride to Hershey. That’s not how they wanted to win.

“If you win by a forfeit, there’s always going to be that asterisk,” DiMichele said. “I’d always have in the back of my mind that we didn’t really win the state championship. So I would have rather lost going down swinging. I just wanted to get up here and play.”

With help from Philadelphia’s health departpemt, Constitution underwent rapid covid testing Thursday and everyone passed, allowing the game to be played as scheduled.

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart