OLSH wins historic PIAA championship, ties state record with 68 consecutive wins

HERSHEY — “Historic” is now the best word to describe Our Lady of the Sacred Heart boys basketball’s dominance.
The Chargers tied the state record for consecutive wins and became the first boys team in nearly 60 years to celebrate back-to-back undefeated PIAA titles on Friday when they defeated Constitution, 92-71, in the PIAA Class 2A final at Giant Center.
The win was the 68th in a row for OLSH, tying the widely recognized Pennsylvania record set by West Philadelphia in 1976-78.
When the clock reached zeroes, OLSH also joined Darby Colwyn as the only boys teams in state history to win consecutive PIAA titles with an undefeated record both years. Darby Colwyn went 25-0 in 1962 and 1963. OLSH finished 28-0 this winter, a year after going 24-0.
OLSH and Constitution also met in last season’s state championship, and this year rematch produced the same result. The Chargers sprinted to an early 11-0 lead Friday and never trailed. OLSH led 23-17 after the first quarter and 39-32 at half.
OLSH took command in the third quarter, outscoring their Philadelphia opponent, 24-10. The Chargers entered the fourth leading 63-42.
This story will be updated.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .