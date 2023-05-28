OLSH’s Antonio Votour claims state gold in 110 hurdles

Saturday, May 27, 2023 | 5:27 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Antonio Votour celebrates winning the boys 110 hurdles during the PIAA Class 2A track and field championships Saturday at Shippensburg University. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Antonio Votour wins the boys 110 hurdles during the PIAA Class 2A track and field championships Saturday at Shippensburg. University. Previous Next

SHIPPENSBURG – Our Lady of the Sacred Heart senior Antonio Votour came into the PIAA track and field championships coming off a record performance at the WPIAL championships May 17.

He showed the others in the state he wasn’t joking around.

Votour broke his own personal record in winning the Class 2A 110-meter hurdles Saturday at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium. His own PR is now 14.28.

Three years ago, Votour did the hurdles for fun. He quickly learned that he was pretty good, and with a little push from his trainer, Roger Cowell, he’s a two-time WPIAL champion and a state champion.

“Winning the WPIAL and setting a record was an amazing feeling,” Votour said. “Coming out here and running with these guys, we all made friendships. It’s amazing running against them and winning the race, and seeing my name on the scoreboard was such a relief.”

Votour said he’s perfected his technique.

“I may not be the fastest runner, but I’ve got my technique down,” Votour said. “That’s the difference in close races. You have to be so technically sound. You have to keep moving over the hurdles and run faster.”

Votour said he plans on competing in either the Nike or New Balance nationals. After that he’ll be attending High Point University.

“I want to keep building on my success,” Votour said. “My coach influenced me a lot, and he pushed me a lot. He pushes me to my limit.”

Votour won the Adidas Indoor Nationals in March.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.

