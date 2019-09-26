One Class 5A rival replaces another in the new Trib 10 power rankings.

Wednesday, September 25, 2019 | 10:34 PM

Two Trib 10 teams from a week ago lost in Week 4, one dropping a spot while the other dropped out completely.

While the top three teams remain the same, Penn-Trafford lost to Ohio power Massillon Washington last week, dropping from No. 4 to No. 5.

The Warriors flip-flopped with Peters Township, as the undefeated Indians crack the top four.

At the bottom of the power rankings, Bethel Park lost for the first time and is bumped from this week’s Trib 10, replaced by neighbor and rival Upper St. Clair.

There is a head-to-head showdown coming up on Friday when top-ranked Pine-Richland visits No. 8 Central Catholic in our HSSN video stream game of the week.

Here are the rankings heading into Week 5. These rankings have no classification boundaries.

WPIAL Football Trib Ten

Team, overall record, last week’s ranking, this week’s opponent

1. Pine-Richland, 5-0, (1), at No. 8 Central Catholic on Friday on Trib HSSN

2. North Allegheny, 5-0, (2), at Seneca Valley on Friday on Trib HSSN

3. Thomas Jefferson, 5-0, (3), hosts Connellsville on Friday on Trib HSSN

4. Peters Township, 5-0, (5), at Canon-McMillan on Friday on Trib HSSN

5. Penn-Trafford, 4-1, (4), hosts Plum on Friday

6. Aliquippa, 5-0, (6), at Hopewell on Friday

7. Gateway, 4-1, (7), at North Hills on Friday on Trib HSSN

8. Central Catholic, 4-1, (8), hosts No. 1 Pine-Richland on Friday on Trib HSSN

9. Central Valley, 5-0, (9), at Waynesburg Central on Friday on Trib HSSN

10. Upper St. Clair, 4-1, (NR), hosts Fox Chapel on Friday

Out: Bethel Park

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Aliquippa, Central Catholic, Central Valley, Gateway, North Allegheny, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Thomas Jefferson, Upper St. Clair