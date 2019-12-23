One more WPIAL section basketball game before the holidays on Monday.
Sunday, December 22, 2019 | 9:55 PM
The final WPIAL section game of the decade will be played Monday.
The top two teams from Section 3-6A boys basketball meet when Fox Chapel hosts Latrobe.
Last season, the Wildcats won the section championship — two games in front of the second-place Foxes.
This season, Fox Chapel comes into the game with a 6-0 record.
Latrobe is 2-5 as they return from Orlando, Fla., after playing in the KSA Classic.
More boys hoops
Six other WPIAL boys basketball nonsection games are slated for Monday.
A standout matchup has old rivals colliding as Penn Hills hosts Central Catholic.
The Indians are 5-1 and have won three straight games. The Vikings come in with a 4-2 record and are coming off a big win Saturday over Mt. Lebanon.
Another good one has North Allegheny (4-3) hosting Peters Township (3-3).
Girls nonsection hoops
There are five WPIAL girls basketball nonsection games on the schedule.
An intriguing contest is Quaker Valley at Mt. Lebanon.
The Quakers have won 6 of their last seven games, and the 4-2 Blue Devils had a four-game win streak snapped last week in a loss to Bethel Park, the No. 1 team in Class 6A.
Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.
