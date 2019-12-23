One more WPIAL section basketball game before the holidays on Monday.

Sunday, December 22, 2019 | 9:55 PM

The final WPIAL section game of the decade will be played Monday.

The top two teams from Section 3-6A boys basketball meet when Fox Chapel hosts Latrobe.

Last season, the Wildcats won the section championship — two games in front of the second-place Foxes.

This season, Fox Chapel comes into the game with a 6-0 record.

Latrobe is 2-5 as they return from Orlando, Fla., after playing in the KSA Classic.

More boys hoops

Six other WPIAL boys basketball nonsection games are slated for Monday.

A standout matchup has old rivals colliding as Penn Hills hosts Central Catholic.

The Indians are 5-1 and have won three straight games. The Vikings come in with a 4-2 record and are coming off a big win Saturday over Mt. Lebanon.

Another good one has North Allegheny (4-3) hosting Peters Township (3-3).

Girls nonsection hoops

There are five WPIAL girls basketball nonsection games on the schedule.

An intriguing contest is Quaker Valley at Mt. Lebanon.

The Quakers have won 6 of their last seven games, and the 4-2 Blue Devils had a four-game win streak snapped last week in a loss to Bethel Park, the No. 1 team in Class 6A.

