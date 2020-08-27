Online offseason helps West Allegheny, new coach get up to speed

Thursday, August 27, 2020 | 11:29 PM

West Allegheny not only has a new head coach but also a new offensive coordinator and an entirely new offense.

There was a lot to learn during the team’s twice-weekly video conference calls with everyone trapped at home this spring. Looking back, that online work let the Indians enter summer with a much better understanding of the new scheme, coach Dave Schoppe said.

“It’s been a transition,” said Schoppe, who was hired in late February. “We were doing as much work as we could, but the kids were excited about it and you can see it when we practice.”

The players couldn’t line up in formation or run routes online, but they did learn the new terminology and watch demonstrations on the team’s Hudl website.

“They could hear it and they could see it,” Schoppe said. “It was good.”

West A’s new offensive coordinator is Shane Patterson, a former assistant at South Fayette, where he tutored some of the WPIAL’s top passers. Leading West A’s offense will be junior quarterback Gavin Miller, an Auburn baseball recruit who passed for 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

With Patterson, the Indians should throw the football more often this fall.

“That’s the plan,” Schoppe said, “but when you have a running back like Nico Flati, he’s got to get his touches.”

Flati, a senior, scored nine touchdowns last season. An injury limited him to five games, but he finished with 392 rushing yards on 75 carries.

“When I was coaching at North Hills, we always said, ‘When in doubt, give the running back the ball,’ because he was the best athlete on the team,” Schoppe said, “and that’s what we did. That’s the same case with Niko. When in doubt, let’s get him the ball and let him do his thing because he’s a special player.

“He’s a kid who can really run the ball when we need him to.”

The team’s top receivers are senior Paul Newton, sophomore Nodin Tracy and junior Jashon Spencer. Senior Brandon Shienberger anchors the line. All are two-way players, along with Flati, a linebacker.

Senior safety Mason Palaima, senior linebacker Brayden Horton and junior linebacker Devin Zirwas are also standouts on assistant coach Bryan Cornell’s defense.

“We have some guys who are going to go both ways, but we’re trying to find some other guys who can fit into the rotation to get some of those two-way players off the field,” Schoppe said.

Schoppe, a 1988 West Allegheny graduate, has coached 27 years as an assistant at various schools. He was a volunteer assistant at West A last season, working mostly with the quarterbacks.

He was promoted to his first head coaching job just a few weeks before schools were shut down over coronavirus concerns. Among the other places he’s coached, he served as offensive coordinator at North Hills and worked alongside his brother, Darren, at Bishop Canevin.

“I get told all the time, ‘You picked a heck of a time to become a head coach,’” Schoppe said. “The way I look at it, every head coach is in the same boat this year. Everybody’s dealing with the guidelines — the 25- or 50-person limits — and how many kids you can have travel, and just trying to make things work, so we’re all in the same boat with the pandemic.”

West Allegheny went 3-6 last season, 2-5 in the conference and missed the playoffs. It wasn’t the results the Indians wanted, but they gained experience and return eight starters on each side of the ball.

“We were real disappointed in how things ended last year, so we’re looking to improve in all areas of the game,” Schoppe said. “When you’ve got that long offseason, it kind of weighs on you. You think about everything you’ve got to correct. I know the kids were really anxious because it was about getting back on the field and putting last season behind us.”

Schedule

Coach: Dave Schoppe

2019 record: 3-6, 2-5 in Class 5A Allegheny Eight Conference

All-time record: 371-353-14

Date, Opponent, Time

9.11, at Moon*, 7

9.19, at Shaler, 1

9.25, Kiski Area, 7

10.2, Bethel Park*, 7

10.9, at Upper St. Clair*, 7

10.16, at South Fayette*, 7

10.23, Peters Township*, 7

*Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference game

Statistical leaders

Passing: Gavin Miller

83-153, 1,026 yards, 8 TDs

Rushing: Nico Flati

75-392 yards, 8 TDs

Receiving: John Rink*

27-431 yards, 4 TDs

*Graduated

Fast facts

• West Allegheny has had a different head coach each of the past three seasons. The Indians won eight WPIAL titles under Bob Palko, who coached the team for 24 years before resigning after the 2018 season. Chris Lucas went 3-6 in 2019.

• Schoppe’s brother Darren was head coach at Bishop Canevin from 2013-17.

• Miller, an infielder and pitcher, committed to Auburn baseball in July 2019.

• The Indians had four games decided by 4 points or fewer last season. They went 1-3 in those contests.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

