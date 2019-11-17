Opalko’s late field goal lifts Central Catholic past Pine-Richland in WPIAL Class 6A final

By:

Saturday, November 16, 2019 | 11:59 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Jonathan Opalko watches as his game-winning 40-yard field goal goes through the uprights against Pine-Richland during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Jonathan Opalko hits an extra point against Pine-Richland’s during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Eddy Tillman tries to elude Pine-Richland’s Chance Boyd and Trent Miller (54) during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Luke Meckler tries to elude Central Catholic’s Max Ciganik (26) and Luke Harris (30) during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Eddy Tillman stiff-arms Pine-Richland’s Jacob Weingand during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Matt Altsman celebrates with the student section after beating Pine-Richland in the WPIAL Class 6A championship game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Eli Jochem dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Central Catholic during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Dontre Jones pulls in a catch against Pine-Richland during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Anderson Cynkar beats Pine-Richland’s Ian Kendall during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Cole Spencer is pressured against Central Catholic during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Anderson Cynkar beats Pine-Richland’s Ian Kendall during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Max Ciganik holds the championship trophy after beating Pine-Richland in the WPIAL Class 6A championship game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Anderson Cynkar beats Pine-Richland’s Ian Kendall during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Eddy Tillman eludes Pine-Richland’s Jeremiah Hasley during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Previous Next

This was a kick that might make NFL kickers nervous.

A 40-yarder on the tricky Heinz Field sod, yet Central Catholic’s Johnathan Opalko snuck the ball inside the left upright Saturday night to defeat Pine-Richland, 10-7, in a slow-moving WPIAL Class 6A championship that turned into a defensive grind.

Opalko made the game-winner with 3 minutes, 58 seconds left, breaking a 7-7 tie and earning top-seeded Central Catholic (11-1) its seventh WPIAL title. It became clear early that touchdowns wouldn’t come easy Saturday, so a strong-legged kicker was a valuable weapon.

“He’s special,” Central Catholic coach Terry Totten said. “He’s got a 54-yarder. He has a 46. He’s money.”

The WPIAL title was the fourth in seven years for Central Catholic, ending Pine-Richland’s championship streak at two straight. Central Catholic’s defense forced five turnovers, the last a red zone interception by Chase Horne that led to Opalko’s game-winner.

“You can’t turn it over five times and win a championship football game,” Pine-Richland coach Eric Kasperowicz said. “We’ll go look at the tape. I’m sure it will be hard to watch because we had chances. I thought our kids played really, really, really good. We just didn’t make plays when we needed to.”

Both teams had drives stall in goal-to-go situations. Central Catholic was stopped on fourth-and-goal at the 1 in the first quarter. Second-seeded Pine-Richland (10-2) had first-and-goal at the 11 but Horne’s interception ended that scoring chance.

Horne returned the interception 54 yards, setting up Opalko’s game-winner.

“When you play teams two times year-in and year-out, we kind of know each other,” Central Catholic defensive coordinator Dave Fleming said. “It just comes down to who’s going to make the play at the end. Luckily for us Chase Horne makes an interception and our field goal kicker has been nails all year.”

Opalko made a 54-yarder earlier this season, so 40 was well within his range.

The teams combined for a scoreless first half and each team scored a touchdown in the third quarter. Pine-Richland took a 7-0 lead on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Cole Spencer to Eli Jochem. Central Catholic forced a tie with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Dom Pieto to Anderson Cynkar.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Central Catholic, Pine-Richland