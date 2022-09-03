Opportunity knocks for young Norwin boys soccer roster

Saturday, September 3, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Tribune-Review Norwin boys soccer coach Scott Schuchert won’t use the word “rebuilding” to refer to his 2022 team.

Don’t count Norwin out of the WPIAL playoff chase just yet.

Knights veteran coach Scott Schuchert said WPIAL Class 4A is “Seneca Valley and everybody else,” but he likes to think his team is in that vast group of pursuers.

While six starters return from a 14-2-1 team that lost in the first round of the playoffs, Norwin has emerging talent that Schuchert believes can be good once it develops chemistry.

“Our goal is to continue to go up,” he said. “We’re not rebuilding. We’re giving some new guys opportunities to keep us where we are.”

Norwin has won back-to-back section titles and has not lost a section game since 2019. The Knights are 47-1-4 in section play since 2018.

They will remain part of a condensed 4A class that is now 16 teams in two sections. Teams will play 14 section games.

A key returnee is junior Owen Christopher, who has been a staple on the back line but will play more midfield this season.

“He’ll be in the middle,” Schuchert said, “but he can transition back.”

Other returnees include senior midfielder Jackson Sirianni, a three-year starter, sophomore midfielder Daniel Maddock, junior forward Alex Brown, junior midfielder Richard Zappone and junior midfielder Luke Halberg.

Senior midfielder Cayden Luther, and sophomores Dylan Moyer and George Bunovich also figure into the mix.

“Brown is going to score some goals for us,” Schuchert said, eluding to the scoring vacancy left by the graduation of players such as Caleb Yuricha (Pitt-Greensburg) and Riley Zimmerman (Cal (Pa.)).

“You don’t have to hang everything on your seniors to be successful,” Schuchert said. “Sometimes, you just need to give some of the younger guys a chance to show what they can do.”

