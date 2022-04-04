Our Lady of the Sacred Heart is Class 2A’s new No. 1 in coaches association volleyball rankings

Monday, April 4, 2022 | 10:44 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review

There’s a change at the top of the Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association’s WPIAL Class 2A rankings released Monday morning.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart ascends to the top spot in the coaches’ vote from its No. 2 position in last week’s poll.

It won three nonsection matches in consecutive days last week, sweeping past Penn Hills, Bishop Canevin and Deer Lakes.

The Chargers also advanced to the quarterfinals of the Derry Tournament on Saturday before falling in one game to Class 3A No. 1 North Allegheny. They defeated Class 3A Fox Chapel, 1-0, in the quarterfinals.

North Catholic moved up one spot to No. 2, and Seton LaSalle fell to No. 3. Those two teams met head-to-head last Friday with the Trojans scoring a 3-1 victory.

Ambridge and Hopewell round out the Class 2A top five.

North Allegheny, the runner-up to District 10’s Meadville at the Derry Tournament, remained the No. 1 team in Class 3A.

The Tigers opened Section 2 play with a 3-0 sweep of rival North Hills on March 29 before stopping section foe Shaler, 3-0, last Thursday in a matchup of top-five teams.

Seneca Valley maintained its standing at No. 2, while Norwin was the big mover from No. 5 to No. 3.

The Raiders topped the Knights, 2-1, in the championship game of the Seneca Valley Tournament.

During the week, Seneca Valley swept Peters Township and Fox Chapel, while Norwin scored wins over Hempfield (3-2) and Armstrong (3-0).

Shaler and Hempfield round out the Class 3A top five.

Each week, all of the WPIAL coaches have the opportunity to vote for the teams in the top-10 rankings. The classification players of the week are selected by the coaches association based on coaches’ nominations.

Western PA Volleyball Coach Association

Top 10 Rankings – Week 2

Class 3A

1. North Allegheny (last week: 1)

2. Seneca Valley (2)

3. Norwin (5)

4. Shaler (3)

5. Hempfield (4)

6. Penn-Trafford (6)

7. Peters Township (7)

8. Butler (8)

9. Latrobe (10)

10. Canon-McMillan (NR)

Out: Upper St. Clair (9)

Class 3A Players of the Week

Tommy Bametzrieder, senior, outside hitter, Peters Township

Alex Rugh, senior, outside hitter, Penn-Trafford

Luke Bockius, sophomore, outside hitter, Canon-McMillan

Class 2A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (last week: 2)

2. North Catholic (4)

3. Seton LaSalle (1)

4. Ambridge (3)

5. Hopewell (6)

6. Montour (5)

7. Gateway (NR)

8. Thomas Jefferson (7)

9. Trinity (10)

10. Plum (9)

Out: Deer Lakes (8)

Class 2A Players of the Week

Austin Merlina, senior, outside hitter, Ambridge

Jon Pflueger, senior, opposite, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Mason Woolensack, senior, outside hitter/setter, Seton LaSalle

