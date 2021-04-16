Ousted coach Eric Kasperowicz reapplies to lead Pine-Richland football team

Friday, April 16, 2021 | 7:14 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine Richland celebrates with head coach Eric Kasperowicz after coming back to beat Governor Mifflin 48-44 the PIAA Class 5A semifinal Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg.

Pine-Richland already has at least one applicant to coach the football team next fall, and it’s someone who knows the program very well.

It’s Eric Kasperowicz.

Two days after losing his job, Kasperowicz confirmed Friday that he has reapplied. The Pine-Richland administration stirred controversy Wednesday when it declined to renew his contract for a ninth season and instead opened the head coaching position to applicants.

Pine-Richland students rallied outside the high school in support of Kasperowicz on Friday morning.

Kasperowicz went 85-18 in eight seasons as the team’s coach with four WPIAL championships and two state titles. The Rams won both WPIAL and PIAA titles last fall.

It’s unknown whether Kasperowicz’s resume will be considered.

The school district in recent weeks had investigated allegations of possible hazing or bullying associated with the team, said current and former football players who were questioned by administrators. However, the district has not confirmed the investigation and declined to explain why Kasperowicz’s contract wasn’t renewed.

In a statement emailed Friday to Pine-Richland staff, families and community members, the school district reiterated that it won’t comment publicly on personnel decision.

The statement, quoting district solicitor Don Palmer, said: “Many comments and allegations are being shared in traditional and social media. Since it is the district’s well-grounded practice to refrain from comment on personnel matters in public, it is not appropriate for the district to respond.

“As such, the district will also refrain from correcting false statements and allegations being circulated. It is understood that this is frustrating to some and confusing to others. With that said, our legal counsel has remained the same in this case and others over the years. The district should not discuss personnel matters in public.”

Kasperowicz works as a teacher at North Hills.

Pine-Richland advertised the coaching job online Friday with a stipend of $10,092. According to the ad, the football coach will “help each participating student achieve a high skill level; an appreciation for the values of discipline and sportsmanship; and an increased level of self-esteem.”

The team’s assistant coaches were told Wednesday they can reapply once a new head coach is hired.

Kasperowicz received a growing wave of social media support Friday from coaches and players, many at rival schools, and also received a public endorsement from Pine-Richland boys basketball coach Bob Petcash.

In a tweet, Petcash wrote: “Coach Kasperowicz not only exemplifies what it means to be a winner, but as any great coach does it’s about putting the kids first. It is through hard work, long hours, dedication to his school, and the community at large.

“These young men have benefited through his mentoring, not only in football, but the bigger picture called life,” he added. “I stand with Coach K and the entire Pine-Richland football coaching staff.”

South Fayette football coach Joe Rossi used Twitter to praise Kasperowicz’s staff as what “all programs try to emulate.” South Fayette and Pine-Richland are WPIAL Class 5A teams. They met in the first round of the playoffs in October, a 47-7 win by Pine-Richland.

“Watching them and playing them in 2020 made me wanna be a better coach,” Rossi said. “We stand with you Coach.”

Rossi’s son, Charley, a senior at South Fayette, also used Twitter to support Kasperowicz. He pointed out that Kasperowicz’s son, Eric Jr., is a junior high quarterback in the Pine-Richland district.

“When I heard about Coach K, I immediately thought about his family and especially his kid,” Charley Rossi wrote. “I know from experience what it’s like watching your dad build a championship program and I can’t put into words how much it meant to go out every Friday and play under him.”

Charley Rossi added, in a tweet directed at Pine-Richland’s administration: “Don’t take that opportunity away from either of them because it’s something they will never get back.”

Former North Allegheny football player Luke Colella, now a wide receiver at Princeton, shared his perspective as one of Pine-Richland’s staunch rivals.

“I am not aware of the details about this Pine Richland football situation, but I can speak for how that team was always ready to play,” Colella wrote. “It’s hard to believe this stuff was going on while beating everyone and becoming champions year after year. Do the right thing @PRSchools.”

